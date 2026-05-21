System Movie Review: Power games and personal conflicts drive Sonakshi Sinha, Jyotika's engaging legal drama

Movie Name: System

Critics Rating: 3.5/5

Release Date: May 22, 2026

Director: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Genre: Courtroom thriller

Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika's System walks into the courtroom genre with ambition, emotion and a fair bit of fire beneath its surface. At first glance, it feels like a familiar legal drama built around power games and moral dilemmas. But slowly, the film starts revealing something more personal. It becomes less about who wins a case and more about what people lose while trying to prove their version of the truth.

Helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, what works most in System is the emotional undercurrent running quietly through its loudest moments. The Prime Video film talks about class divide, privilege and justice, but it never forgets the people standing in the middle of it all. There are places where it feels slightly stretched, and a few moments become too convenient, but the film still manages to hold attention because of its sincerity and the performances carrying it. Let's decode more.

System: The story

The story revolves around Neha Rajvansh, played by Sonakshi Sinha, a confident and ambitious public prosecutor trying to prove herself worthy of becoming a partner in her father's law firm. Her father, played by Ashutosh Gowariker, throws her into a difficult challenge that pushes her into morally grey territory. To navigate the courtroom maze, Neha brings in Sarika Rawat, a sharp stenographer played by Jyotika, who knows the system from the inside and carries hidden intentions of her own.

What follows is a layered legal drama where personal motives slowly begin colliding with professional responsibilities. The film smartly keeps peeling back its characters instead of rushing towards courtroom theatrics every few minutes. There is tension, betrayal, emotional conflict and enough intrigue to keep things moving. More importantly, the story asks uncomfortable questions. In a world where influence often speaks louder than honesty, can justice really survive?

The writing occasionally slips into familiar territory, especially in the second half, but there is still enough emotional weight to keep the narrative grounded. The relationship dynamics feel messy in a believable way. Not polished. Not perfect. Just human.

System: Dialogues

The dialogues are one of the film's strongest weapons. They are sharp without trying too hard to sound dramatic. Some lines land quietly, while others hit straight away. "Ameeri ke shor mein gareeb ki awaaz kho jaati hai" is easily one of the most effective lines in the film because it captures the entire conflict in one sentence.

Thankfully, the film avoids turning every courtroom exchange into a shouting match. A lot of the best moments come from restraint. Silence does heavy lifting here. Sometimes characters stop themselves midway, sometimes emotions stay hidden behind formal words. That controlled writing gives the film maturity.

System: Performances

Jyotika is easily the soul of the film. Her portrayal of Sarika Rawat feels deeply lived-in. She brings strength, vulnerability and calculation together so naturally that you never fully know what Sarika is thinking, and that becomes fascinating to watch. There is pain sitting quietly behind her composed face throughout the film. Very little feels performed. It just feels real.

Sonakshi Sinha delivers one of her more controlled performances in recent times. Neha Rajvansh could have easily become too cold or too glamorous, but Sonakshi manages to balance authority with emotional confusion. She plays the internal conflict well, especially when Neha's confidence slowly starts cracking under pressure.

Ashutosh Gowariker brings gravitas to his role without unnecessarily overpowering scenes. His presence adds weight to the legal and emotional stakes. The supporting cast also does a solid job, even if some characters deserved more depth.

System: Direction

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari handles the film with sensitivity instead of excessive dramatics, and that helps System stand apart from standard courtroom dramas. The film is more interested in showcasing people than spectacle, which works in its favour. The emotional beats are given room to breathe.

At the same time, the pacing could have been tighter in certain stretches. A few scenes linger longer than needed, and the film occasionally repeats emotional ideas already understood by the audience. Still, Ashwiny manages to maintain tension through character interactions rather than twists alone, which deserves credit.

There is also a certain honesty in the way she portrays flawed people. Nobody here feels entirely heroic. Nobody feels completely evil either. That greyness keeps the film engaging.

System: What works

What works most for System is how quietly intense it feels. The film does not try too hard to look clever or dramatic every few minutes, and that restraint actually becomes its strength. A lot of the emotional moments land because the actors let silences do the work. Jyotika is genuinely brilliant here. There is sadness, anger and calculation sitting behind her expressions almost all the time, but she never overplays it. Sonakshi Sinha also surprises in parts with a performance that feels controlled and believable instead of overly polished. Even the courtroom scenes feel grounded for the most part. Not flashy. Just tense in a very human way.

System: What doesn't work

That said, the film does become uneven in places. The pacing dips noticeably in the middle portions, and there are scenes that go on a little longer than needed. At times, it feels like the film is repeating emotional points that were already clear. A tighter edit would have helped the overall impact quite a bit.

There are also moments where System starts slipping into familiar courtroom drama patterns. Some developments become easy to predict midway through, especially if you watch a lot of films from this genre. A few supporting characters feel underwritten too, almost like they existed only to push the main plot forward. And while the film mostly benefits from its subtle tone, there are moments where you wish it allowed itself to be a little messier and more emotionally explosive.

System: The final verdict

System is not a perfect courtroom drama, but it is an emotionally engaging one. It succeeds because it focuses on people trapped inside the system rather than treating the legal world like a flashy battlefield. Strong performances, especially from Jyotika and Sonakshi, and thoughtful writing help the film rise above its familiar structure.

There are pacing issues here and there, and some portions feel slightly predictable. But the film still leaves behind questions worth thinking about. About truth. About power. About whose voice actually gets heard when everything becomes transactional.

And honestly, that quiet discomfort the film leaves you with? That stays longer than the verdict itself.

Also read: System trailer out: Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika take on a broken justice system

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