First International Big Cat Alliance Summit in New Delhi deferred; fresh dates after consultations

New Delhi:

The first International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) Summit, which was planned to be held in New Delhi on June 1–2, has been postponed. Officials said the event will now take place at a later date, which will be announced after consultations with participating countries.

The summit was originally scheduled alongside the 4th India-Africa Forum Summit (IAFS IV). However, the postponement of the India-Africa Forum Summit led to a change in plans for the IBCA meeting as well. The decision was taken in consultation with the Chairperson of the African Union and the African Union Commission.

Fresh schedule after consultations

Authorities said the aim is to ensure wider participation, especially from African countries that are home to several big cat species and play an important role in global conservation efforts. A new schedule for the summit will be finalised after discussions with member nations and other stakeholders.

An official statement said India continues to remain committed to working with partner countries to support biodiversity conservation and sustainable development goals.

At present, the alliance includes 25 member countries and five observer nations. Officials also noted that Saudi Arabia is expected to join the group soon.

The International Big Cat Alliance was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 9, 2023, during the 50th anniversary celebrations of Project Tiger in Mysuru. It was formally established on March 12, 2024.

Objectives of the alliance