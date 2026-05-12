System trailer out: Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika take on a broken justice system

New Delhi:

The trailer of Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika's System is finally out. The courtroom drama dives deep into power, privilege, justice, and the cracks within the legal system. Produced by Pammi Baweja, Harman Baweja, and Smitha Baliga, the film is set to premiere on Prime Video on May 22.

System trailer out

The trailer of System opens with Neha, played by Sonakshi Sinha, a determined young lawyer trying to prove herself worthy of becoming a partner at her father’s law firm. Her father, played by Ashutosh Gowariker, throws her into a difficult case that could change everything for her professionally.

To strengthen her case, Neha teams up with Sarika, a sharp and street-smart courtroom stenographer played by Jyotika. But as the trailer unfolds, it becomes clear that Sarika may have her own hidden agenda. What follows is an intense ride packed with courtroom confrontations, emotional conflicts, and hard-hitting moments. One dialogue from the trailer instantly stands out: “Ameeri ke shor mein gareeb ki awaaz kho jaati hai.” Watch the trailer of System here:

Sonakshi Sinha, Jyotika talk about System

Talking about the film, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari said, “I believe there are innumerable stories that surround us but bringing them to life on screen authentically and creatively, is tough. I love to challenge myself and that’s why System came into existence.”

She further added, “I am thrilled that Prime Video believed in my vision for this intriguing story about how justice can feel different depending on where you stand in society. With Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika, two powerful women protagonists at the heart of the narrative, I am confident that this original movie will not only entertain but also spark cultural conversations among viewers in India and around the world.”

Sonakshi Sinha, who plays public prosecutor Neha in the film, shared that the role pushed her as an actor. “Playing this character has been deeply rewarding. I’m always drawn to stories that challenge me as an actor, and Prime Video has given me the opportunity to explore diverse genres and themes—from Dahaad to now System. This original movie is more than just a legal drama; it reflects the society we live in, where justice can sometimes be as divided as the social structures around us. Ashwiny’s clear vision helped me bring out my best and I’m excited to see how audiences respond when System premieres,” she said.

Jyotika also opened up about playing Sarika, calling the role both exciting and challenging. “Portraying such a layered character in System was both exciting and challenging. The film explores the contrasts of modern India, where privilege and inequality coexist. Ashwiny brings a clear and engaging vision to the story, from well-developed characters to realistic settings. Being part of a Prime Original movie has been a great experience. Prime Video is known for sharing meaningful stories with audiences across India and globally, and I am certain System will resonate with everyone,” the actress shared.

System will stream on Prime Video on May 22.

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