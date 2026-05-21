Chiranjeevi begins shooting for 'Mega158' with Bobby Kolli; Pawan Kalyan attends muhurtam ceremony

New Delhi:

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi officially launched his 158th film on Thursday and shared glimpses from the grand muhurtam ceremony of the project, tenatively titled 'Mega158'. Directed by Bobby Kolli, the film marks their reunion after Waltair Veerayya. The launch event was attended by members of the actor's family, filmmakers and the film's core team.

The muhurtam ceremony took place on May 21, 2026, with a traditional puja ceremony and it was attended by several well-known faces from the Telugu film industry including Pawan Kalyan and Nagababu.

Chiranjeevi begins shooting for 'Mega158' with Bobby Kolli

Sharing pictures from the ceremony on his X handle, Chiranjeevi thanked Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, whom he affectionately called "Kalyan Babu", for attending the ceremony and giving the clap for the film's opening shot.

The actor in his social media post also reflected on a personal memory from nearly three decades ago. He recalled how he had once stood beside his younger brother during the early days of his career, saying it was emotional to now witness the moment in reverse.

Chiranjeevi shares emotional note for Pawan Kalyan

Chiranjeevi wrote his X post in Telugu which loosely English translates to, "Seeing Kalyan Babu and me standing together for the clap today reminds me of a moment from 30 years ago when the same scene happened in reverse during Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi. Today, despite being busy in his role as Deputy Chief Minister, he took time out to attend the muhurat ceremony of my 158th film and gave the clap for the opening shot, making the entire team very happy. Thank you." Take a look below:

Chiranjeevi's work front

On the work front, Chiranjeevi was last seen in Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu alongside Nayanthara. The film was directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Sahu Garapati under Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments.

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