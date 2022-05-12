Sarkaru Vaari Paata Movie Review: It's Mahesh Babu show all the way and he doesn't let down

Telugu movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata has been released in cinema halls Photo:INSTAGRAM/PARASURAMPETLA Movie Name: Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Critics Rating: 3 / 5

Release Date: May 12, 2022

May 12, 2022 Director: Parasuram Petla

Genre: Action, Drama

Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata is yet another example of how South Indian action films aiming pan-India audiences are not just restricting themselves to star vehicles. The latest Telugu action-entertainer, directed by Parasuram Petla, starts off on a rocky note and takes time in establishing a connection with the audience. The screenplay comes off as confusing and an early introduction of an undercooked romantic angle with Keerthy Suresh throws off Mahesh Babu's character development. But, the movie's plot does recover pre-interval and that is when it becomes a full-on masala actioner, with dialogues and high-octane fight sequences, and you can't help but hop on the joyride that is in store.

Mahi (Mahesh Babu) is a private loan provider who also doubles up as a recovery agent in Miami (USA). Through the means of his employment, he meets and falls for Kalavaathi (Keerthy Suresh). Circumstances force him to travel to India for a recovery job and the rest of the movie follows how a righteous Mahi exposes the deep faults within the banking system of the country and how the rich and the power-wielding politicians use their influence to browbeat those with lesser means.

The starting hour of Sarkaru Vaari Paata isn't as impressive as the second half. The story progression is almost negligible initially and one may feel stuck with a bad plot that seems to be going nowhere. Pre-interval, Mahi finds his purpose in recovering a loan from Rajendranath, a powerful MP and industrialist based in Vizag. He learns that Rajendranath is a terminal defaulter and has defrauded a national bank of Rs 10,000 crore. He then sets his eyes on recovering the outstanding amount and in turn exposes the fault lines that run deep within the banking system.

The movie reserves all the thrills for the second half. So you will have to be patient going in. Slowly, Mahesh Babu also comes into his own and the dialogues begin to do justice to his vigilante character that stands as the face of the public burdened with loans that have to be paid at all costs. The character is a refreshing one with humour being an important aspect. Mahesh Babu is uninhibited and has fun in moments with banter. The character is well-written, rounded and presented well. Mahesh Babu shows restraint and goes all out in equal measures.

Keerthy's character on the other hand is floating around in the movie and does not have a substantial impact. Her chemistry with Mahesh Babu sticks out like a sore thumb. Only in the song Ma Ma Mahesha they look good together and their performance is good. As for the Thaman's music, Penny track is a decent composition, well-picturised and presented. The background score becomes repetitive in major showdown scenes in the second half and could have shown novelty.

Mahesh babu shoulders the film throughout the runtime. Even in the dullest of segments, his charm saves the sinking ship. The messaging of bank loan scams works as it is not sewn very seriously into the narrative and works as a supplement. Mahesh Babu's monologues are enough to pass on the idea the movie is based on and he is given a couple of such scenes that work as good elevations of his starry presence.

The action scenes could have been choreographed well. The regular slo-mos and close-ups of an intense face during brawl have been done away with as new age fight sequences are being experimented with.

All in all, Sarkaru Vaari Paata should have focussed more on making the movie better as a whole instead of packing the latter part with all the mass moments.