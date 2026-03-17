PSU Dividend Stock: Mishra Dhatu Nigam to share ex-date for 8.50% dividend - Last chance to buy

Mumbai:

Shares of public sector undertaking (PSU) Mishra Dhatu Nigam will soon trade ex-date for the dividend. This is a good opportunity for investors who want to earn some additional profit from their investment amid extreme volatility in the stock market. Benchmark indices have been highly volatile as persistent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have kept investors on edge. In order to be eligible for a corporate action, investors must buy the stock before the ex-date, which is generally 1-2 days before the record date. While the ex-date is when the stock traded without dividend rights, the record date is when the company checks its records for stockholders.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam dividend amount

The board of directors of the company has approved an interim dividend of Rs 0.85 per equity share, or 8.50 per cent, with a face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2025-26.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam ex-date and record date

The company has fixed March 18, 2026, as the ex-date and March 19, 2026, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for this corporate action.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam share price

The stock ended the last trading session in the red, even as stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded by over 1 per cent after facing a massive drubbing in the past three trading days. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 938.93 points or 1.26 per cent to settle at 75,502.85. During the day, it hit a high of 75,805.27 and a low of 73,949.76. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 257.70 points or 1.11 per cent to end at 23,408.80.

The stock closed at Rs 306.10, down 2.22 per cent or Rs 6.95 from the previous close of Rs 313.05 on the BSE. During the day, it touched the intraday high and low of Rs 313.40 and Rs 298.40, respectively.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 468.40 and a 52-week low of Rs 217.05.

ALSO READ | Apply for new PNG connection and get free gas worth Rs 500, check full details here

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)