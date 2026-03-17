Balcony of residential building collapses in Gujarat's Vadodara, rescue ops underway

Vadodara:

Balcony of a residential building collapsed in the Soma Talab area of ​​Vadodara on Tuesday morning. Fire officials said the rescue operations is underway. Fire Officer Amit Chaudhary said, "The Vadodara Fire Emergency Service received a call from the control room and fire tenders were immediately dispatched. A fire broke out, and this building, which has three floors plus the ground floor, has a balcony on one side, the left side, leading to the stairs. This balcony collapsed, trapping those inside... We have safely evacuated everyone and the entire building has been evacuated..."

Building collapses in Vadodara: Rescue ops underway

According to fire department officials, a portion of the balcony on the left side of the structure fell, causing an obstruction near the stairwell, while a fire was also reported at the site. Fire Officer Amit Chaudhary further added, "The Vadodara Fire Emergency Service received a call from the control room and fire tenders were immediately dispatched. A fire broke out, and this building, which has three floors plus the ground floor, has a balcony on one side, the left side, leading to the stairs.”

We have safely evacuated everyone: Fire officer

He said the balcony collapsed, trapping those inside. “We have safely evacuated everyone, and the entire building has been evacuated,” he said.