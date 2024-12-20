Mufasa Movie Review: Shah Rukh's Khan-daan fails to re-create The Lion King magic, Taka to Scar is pointless

Read Mufasa: The Lion King Movie Review here Photo:TMDB Movie Name: Mufasa: The Lion King

Critics Rating: 2.5 / 5

Release Date: December 20, 2024

December 20, 2024 Director: Barry Jenkins

Genre: Animation Drama

Mufasa: The Lion King has been released worldwide, giving an insight into the life of a king, who was an outsider and tagged as 'awara' but was the most deserving one to claim the throne. The prequel of the 2019 film, The Lion King, Mufasa deals with the story of Mufasa and the royal blood, Taka. While the 2019 release had Aryan Khan making his debut as the voice of Simba, the 2024 release has Shah Rukh Khan's younger son Abram enter the entertainment industry as Mufasa cub's voice, while the superstar primes as Mufasa in each and every scene. While the Hollywood film has a typical old-school Bollywood touch this time, it fails to touch our hearts and create the same magic.

Story

Mufasa: The Lion King begins with Rafiki entertaining Kiara, Simba's daughter with her grandfather's story. While the little seems to be invested in the story of Mufasa to the core, Timon and Pumbaa being Timon and Pumbaa have their moments of non-stop fun and senseless talks. But you get to miss the real them as there's not much of them in the prequel compared to The Lion King, understandably though. Rafiki being the 'daddu' of Kiara, narrates the story of Mufasa, Taka their common love Sarabi and his involvement in their story.

It all begins with Mufasa, separating from his parents at a young age and having a hard time forgetting them. Later he meets Taka and his mother Afia, who cares for both equally and treats Mufasa no less than her son. Afia should also be credited for making Mufasa who he was, strong, courageous, righteous and better than the rest. Sadly, Mufasa doesn't get a happy end with her as well as Kiros vows to kill Taka and him. Given the right motivation to run and save themselves both brothers run towards Pride Land (gaurav bhoomi) for a better life, while Kiros is on a witch hunt. However, amid all this, they meet Sarabi and Zazu. While in a typical Bollywood style, Taka falls for Sarabi but Sarabi falls for Mufasa and a female becomes the major reason behind a trift between two brothers. Yes! typical and cliche. The second half of the film questions several answers like how does Taka betray Mufasa because of Sarabi, can the righteous leader same himself and the other from Kiros and how does the royal blood Taka turn into Scar?