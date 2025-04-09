Mahavir Jayanti 2025: Are banks open or closed on April 10? Check details Mahavir Jayanti 2025, Bank Holiday in April 2025: According to the RBI Holiday Calendar for 2025, the bank will remain closed on April 10 on account of Mahavir Jayanti.

Mahavir Jayanti 2025, Bank Holiday in April 2025: Mahavir Jayanti, also known as Mahavir Janma Kalyanak, marks the birth of Lord Mahavir. This year, it's 2623th birth anniversary of Mahavir Swami, and it will be celebrated on Thursday, April 10 and therefore, it is a government holiday. Banks will also remain closed to mark the occasion. However, as bank holidays vary depending on the state and region, customers need to check whether the bank in their area will remain open or close before planning their day. This can be verified using the RBI's Annual Holiday List.

Mahavir Jayanti 2025

According to the RBI Holiday Calendar for 2025, the bank will remain closed on April 10 on account of Mahavir Jayanti. However, it’s important to note that this does not apply nationwide.

Mahavir Jayanti 2025: Banks to remain closed in these states

Banks will remain closed across the country in the following states on April 10. 2025 - Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, New Delhi, and Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand

However, banks will remain open in Tripura, Odisha, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Manipur, Jammu & Kashmir, Kochi, Nagaland, Goa, Bihar, Meghalaya and Kerala.

April 2025 Bank Holiday State-Wise List



Tuesday, April 1, 2025: Banks will remain closed to enable banks to close their yearly accounts and on the occasion of Sarhul - a spring festival celebrated in the Indian state of Jharkhand.



Saturday, April 5, 2025: Banks will remain closed in Hyderabad and Telangana on account of Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday



Thursday, April 10, 2025: The day will be observed as Mahavir Janmakalyanak/Mahavir Jayanti and banks will be closed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Telangana. Lord Mahavir was the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism.



Monday, April 14, 2025: It marks the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, Vishu, Bihu, Tamil New Year, etc.



Banks will remain closed in Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, and Himachal Pradesh.



Tuesday, April 15, 2025: Banks will be closed in Assam, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh to observe state-specific festivals like Bengali New Year, Himachal Day and Bohag Bihu.



Friday, April 18, 2025: Good Friday is observed across most major states. Banks will remain closed in all states except Chandigarh, Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar.



Monday, April 21, 2025: Banks will remain closed for this tribal festival in Tripura.



Tuesday, April 29, 2025: Banks will remain closed in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram, the sixth incarnation of Vishnu.