Actor, who worked in Don and CID, holds Guinness World Record for playing the same role in 144 films This actor got his name registered in the Guinness Book Of World Records for playing the same role in 144 films. Before he exited from the film world, his daughter took over. Read further to know everything about the Bollywood actor.

An actor is considered skilled and versatile only when he adapts to different types of characters and makes the audience believe that he is actually the character that he plays. Although fans consider versatility as a way to measure an actor's talent and success, there was one actor who changed this story. In today's era when actors are afraid to play similar roles for fear of being typecast, this actor played the same type of role in about 144 films. This unique and special fact related to the actor, also got him registered in the Guinness Book Of World Records.

Who is this actor?

The actor we are talking about is none other than Jagdish Raj Khurana. He played the role of a policeman in not one or two but 144 different films and was also seen in Amitabh Bachchan's blockbuster film 'Don'. This record-breaking actor played the role of a cop with utmost conviction and even today when police characters are talked about, his name definitely comes up.

This Guinness World Record actor gained so much popularity and fame for his role in the 80s and 90s that fans naturally considered him suitable for the role of a cop, so much so that he even got a permanent police uniform stitched. Jagdish Raj had a huge career, acting in almost 250 films, of which he played the role of a cop in about 144. Films like Johnny Mera Naam, Gambler, Suhaag, Mehboob Ki Mehndi, CID, Kanoon, Waqt, Roti, Ittefaq, Safar and Don were some of his many hits.

His daughter Anita Raj also entered Bollywood

Before his exit from Bollywood, Jagdish Raj's daughter Anita Raj made her acting debut. 'Mehndi Rang Laayegi' was Anita's first film, and she went on to dominate the industry. Her relationship with Dharmendra, the era's biggest performer, was particularly well-liked. Throughout her acting career, she appeared in about 46 films, and her performance in 'Zamaana To Hai Naukar Biwi Ka' alongside Dharmendra continues to be a favourite.

Jagdish Raj's contribution to Indian cinema is a rare example of how dedication to a role can lead to greatness. Even today, when one talks about iconic cop characters in Bollywood, his name is taken with respect and admiration. He didn't just play the role of a cop, he won over the hearts of millions.

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai, Tabu's co-actor who turned bankrupt and cleaned toilets for livelihood