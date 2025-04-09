'Senior Indian players do worse': Simon Doull questions fine on Digvesh Singh Rathi for celebrations Digvesh Singh Rathi has been handed a fine twice for his celebrations in the Indian Premier League 2025. Former New Zealand cricketer Simin Doull has backed Digvesh, saying that several senior Indian players celebrate worse than what the youngster does.

Lucknow Super Giants spinner Digvesh Singh Rathi's wicket celebrations in the Indian Premier League 2025 have hogged the limelight and fines too. After dismissing players, Digvesh takes an imaginary notebook and a pen out to celebrate the wicket. He has been handed fines twice for those celebrations.

Digvesh was fined 25% of his match fees and was handed a demerit point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Punjab Kings. He was then fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during LSG's match against the Mumbai Indians.

Former New Zealand cricketer, Simon Doull, has come out in support of the uncapped Indian star, saying that there are several Indian players who celebrate in a worse way but are still not fined. "The team have got to be paying that (the fines). I don't like it. I love the celebrations, I don't think he has done anything at all wrong. I've seen senior Indian players do way worse, be in your face, and not get a fine. They are making an example out of a young man who is what, making a note in his notebook?" Doull said on Cricbuzz.

To avoid the fine, Digvesh tweaked his celebration during the match against the Kolkata Knight Riders. After getting the wicket of Sunil Narine, Digvesh unleashed his notebook celebration on the ground and not in vicinity of the batter.

Digvesh has been one of the rising stars for LSG in IPL 2025. He has picked up seven wickets in five IPL matches and has been a vital cog in the middle-phase for the Rishabh Pant-led side.