Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approves 2 per cent DA hike for state employees

Uttar Pradesh DA hike: The Uttar Pradesh government increased the Dearness Allowance (DA) of state government employees by 2 per cent on Wednesday (April 9). CM Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh Government increases Dearness Allowance for State Government employees by 2% with effect from 1st January 2025- from 53 per cent to 55 per cent.

A big gift for the state employees by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, as the CM has approved a 2 per cent increase in the Dearness Allowance for government employees. Around 16 lakh state employees will get benefits from this. The approved increase in Dearness Allowance will be effective from January 1, 2025.

The Government of India has decided to provide a Dearness Allowance at the rate of 55% of the basic salary to employees covered under the 7th Revised Pay Matrix, effective from January 1 of this year. This decision will benefit state government employees, employees of aided educational/technical institutions, regular and full-time employees of urban local bodies, contractual employees, and employees working under UGC pay scales.

Central govt hikes DA

Recently, the central government increased the dearness allowance of its employees by 2 per cent. The DA of these employees has increased to 55 per cent. More than 1 crore central employees will benefit from this decision of the Centre. After the increase in DA of central employees, now the state governments are also increasing the dearness allowance of their employees.