Jolly LLB 3 Movie Review: Akshay Kumar Vs Arshad Warsi starrer has triple dose of laughter and conflict Jolly LLB 3 has hit theatres today, on September 19. Did the third instalment, starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, win hearts like the previous two? Let's find out in detail.

Movie Name: Jolly LLB 3

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: September 19, 2025

Director: Subhash Kapoor

Genre: Courtroom-drama

The 'Jolly LLB' (2013) and 'Jolly LLB 2 (2017) audiences, who enjoyed the courtroom dramas with social messages and lighthearted humour, are in a big surprise because the return of both the Jollys in 'Jolly LLB 3' is also centred around social message, but this time the contest isn't just about a court case, but the third parts also has a lot to do with morality, greed, wealth and poverty.

Story

The story of 'Jolly LLB 3' takes us to a village in the Bikaner district of Rajasthan, where a wealthy businessman, Haribhai Khetan (Gajraj Rao), wants to launch his dream project, 'Bikaner to Boston'. The project is so massive that he requires land from the village farmers. However, as the farmers are unwilling to give up their land, Haribhai Khetan, with the help of local politicians, administrative officials and influential people, misleads the farmers and illegally acquires the land in his name.

The situation worsens when one farmer, under pressure, commits suicide and his wife, Janaki (Seema Biswas), approaches Jolly (Arshad Warsi) and then Jolly (Akshay Kumar) in hopes of justice, but both are initially reluctant to help her. However, when they discover the truth behind the incident, they decide to unite and fight the case against this injustice.

The film's tonality and plot structure

The first half of 'Jolly LLB 3' is light-hearted, featuring humour, jokes, and outside-the-courtroom banter. The second half becomes more emotional and serious, shifting the tonality of the film; it emphasises the plight of farmers and social justice. The banter between Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in the first half is highly entertaining. These arguments and comic timing between the two keep the audience captivated. Saurabh Shukla, who returns as Judge Tripathy, once again makes his presence felt, with punchlines and as usual, his dialogue delivery is worth watching.

However, the courtroom drama in the first half seems a bit weak. Most of the story unfolds outside the courtroom, which may come across as a slow-paced watch. On the contrary, the second half is completely serious, just like the previous two parts. The suffering of farmers and the flaws in the system touch the heart. However, the courtroom drama isn't as compelling as the first two instalments of the Jolly LLB series.

Technical Aspects

Speaking of the direction, the director has handled both Jolly characters well, although the script needs some refinement. Maybe that's why some scenes, especially in the second half, feel stretched. The cinematography is good, with the Bikaner locations beautifully captured. The background music and sound design during the courtroom scenes are impressive.

Cast: Who is better in Jolly LLB 3?

If you're wondering which of the two Jolly LLB films is more impactful, the answer is Akshay Kumar. He has more scenes and his screen presence overshadows Arshad's. However, the 'Jolly LLB' actor's character is more serious and sensitive, making his performance feel a bit stilted.

Both actresses, Amrita Rao and Huma Qureshi, have limited screen time and could have been better fleshed out, especially given the film's story's focus on society and relationships.

The film's biggest strength is its acting. Akshay Kumar once again proves his comfort with courtroom dramas and social films. His dialogue delivery, expressions and comic timing are superb. Arshad Warsi, from whom audiences expect humour, this time plays a serious lawyer, who does justice, but the tone of the film makes him appear subdued at times.

Saurabh Shukla, as always, is perfect in the role of the judge. His humour, his ease in the courtroom and his dialogues make the film special. Seema Biswas, despite having very few dialogues, gives a stellar performance. Her expressions perfectly capture the sadness and helplessness. Gajraj Rao, usually seen in positive or comic roles, plays the villain this time. Although he does a good job, his personality lacks the villainous impact.

Ram Kapoor is very impressive as Gajraj Rao's lawyer. His arguments against Akshay in court are worth watching.

Jolly LLB 3's social concerns

'Jolly LLB 3' is not just a courtroom drama, but it highlights the failures of the system and the difficulties for the common man in accessing justice. Issues like farmer suicides and land acquisition are sensitively portrayed in the film. 'Jolly LLB 3' attempts to show that legal battles aren't just about paperwork and debates, but also involve layers of emotion, struggle and humanity.

Final Verdict: Watch or skip?

If you like films that delve deeply into social issues and enjoy courtroom dramas, 'Jolly LLB 3' can be a good one-time watch for you. The film has everything from comedy, emotion, social messages and light entertainment. While the courtroom drama isn't as strong as the previous two instalments, the performances of Akshay, Arshad, and Saurabh manage to carry the film. In short, if you've followed the Jolly LLB series, don't miss this one. With humour, conflicts and social messages, 'Jolly LLB 3' deserves 3 out of 5 stars.

Also Read: The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Series Review: Aryan Khan's chaotic tale on stardom has sass and drama

Latest Entertainment News