UP Police's guard of honour to 'kathavachak' Pundrik Goswami sparks fury, DGP summons Bahraich SP In UP's Bahraich, preacher Pundrik Goswami got a lavish red-carpet welcome at the police parade ground, where SP Ram Nayan Singh led a guard of honour and personally saluted him. Viral videos sparked fury online, with critics slamming the diversion of police resources to fanfare amid surging crime.

Bahraich:

A grand police welcome complete with red carpet and salutes for religious orator Pundrik Goswami at Bahraich's police parade ground has ignited a political blaze in Uttar Pradesh, prompting DGP to summon the local SP and drawing sharp criticism from opposition leaders over misplaced priorities.

Lavish police welcome ignites controversy

In Bahraich, UP, kathavachak Pundrik Goswami received a red-carpet reception at the police parade ground. Under SP Ram Nayan Singh's lead, officers presented a full guard of honour, with the SP himself saluting the preacher. Viral videos of the event exploded online, fueling outrage as critics questioned why police resources were diverted to such pomp amid rising crime. The spectacle quickly escalated into a statewide row, blending issues of protocol, morale, and politics.

Akhilesh Yadav slams 'Salute Circus' over crime crisis

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav led the charge, sharing the video on X: "When the entire police force is busy saluting, criminals roam free. UP police fails at its real job and wastes limited capacity on frivolities. Instead of curbing BJP-era crime and mafia raj, they're playing salute games. Is anyone noticing, or are they in the parade too?" Yadav accused the BJP government of prioritizing ceremonies over public safety.

Chandrashekhar Azad labels it Ambedkar insult

MP Chandrashekhar Azad amplified the backlash, branding the event an "insult to Baba Saheb Ambedkar." He argued it demeaned constitutional values and police dignity, demanding accountability for honoring a preacher with military-style honors reserved for dignitaries.

DGP cracks whip: SP summoned for explanation

As the controversy snowballed, UP DGP took swift action, summoning Bahraich SP Ram Nayan Singh via an official X post. The DGP sought a detailed report on why the parade ground hosted the event and how the guard of honour was justified.

Police clarified it wasn't a breach: Recently, 25-28 personnel resigned due to mental stress. The session aimed to boost morale among officers and trainees through Goswami's motivational discourse, strengthening their willpower and providing guidance.