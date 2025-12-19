Payal Gaming deepfake case: Maharashtra Cyber Police confirms viral video was fake Based on Payal Gaming's complaint, Maharashtra Cyber ​​Police took cognizance of the viral video and registered a case. The Maharashtra Cyber ​​Police investigation found the video to be fake.

New Delhi:

Last week a video of famous YouTuber Payal Dhare, popularly known as Payal Gaming, went viral on social media. For the unversed, Recently, an intimate video spread like wildfire on social media, with several users linking Payal Gaming's name to it without any confirmation. Soon after, her loyal fans stepped in to defend her, stressing that the clip appeared inauthentic and alleging that it could be an AI-generated deepfake video. Payal Gaming took her own time to react to the matter, clarifying that she was never associated with the viral video.

Now based on Payal's complaint, Maharashtra Cyber ​​Police took cognizance of the viral video and registered a case. The Maharashtra Cyber ​​Police investigation found the video to be fake.

Maharashtra Cyber Police clears Payal's name

Maharashtra Cyber Police's note read, 'A criminal offense vide FIR No. 52/2025 under Sections 3(5), 79, 356(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 read with Section 67 of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000 read with Sections 3, 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986 has been registered based on the complaint submitted by Ms Payal Dhare regarding a video being circulated online.'

It further read, 'The video was analysed using the technology available with the Maharashtra State Cyber ​​Department. It is hereby certified that the aforesaid video has been tampered with and modified. The analysis confirms that the video is a deepfake created using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology.'

Who is Payal Gaming?

Payal Dhare is one of the most popular female gamers. Originally from Chhattisgarh, she entered the gaming world in 2019, streaming BGMI on YouTube. After joining S8UL Esports, she gained recognition both in India and internationally and even won the title of Best Female Gamer. Payal has over 4 million followers on Instagram, where her ID is payalgamingg.

Also Read: Payal Gaming breaks silence on 'distressing' viral intimate video: 'This is not harmless content'