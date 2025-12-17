Payal Gaming breaks silence on 'distressing' viral intimate video: 'This is not harmless content' YouTuber Payal Gaming, whose real name is Payal Dhare, has broken her silence after a distressing video falsely linked to her went viral on social media. In a strongly worded statement, she clarified that the individual seen in the circulating clip is not her.

New Delhi:

Influencer and YouTuber Payal Dhare, popularly known as Payal Gaming on social media, was dragged into online speculations after a private video circulated on social media claimed that she was the woman seen in the clip. The video was widely spread on the internet, with many associating her name with the clip, without verifying the facts.

Payal has now taken to Instagram and issued a statement, clarifying that she was never associated with the viral video.

Also read: YouTuber Payal Gaming trends after alleged intimate video goes viral; her fans call it deepfake

Payal Gaming issues statement after viral video

Payal Gaming has written a long note on Instagram, reacting to the alleged viral video. Her statement could be read:

"I never expected to have to speak publicly about something so personal and distressing. Over the past few days, content has been circulated online that falsely associates my name and image with a video currently being shared on digital platforms. I want to state this clearly and without ambiguity: the individual depicted in that video is not me, and it has no connection to my life, my choices, or my identity. What has been most painful is not only the misrepresentation itself, but the speed and ease with which a person’s dignity can be undermined in the digital space. These actions have consequences far beyond the screen, affecting real people, real families, and real lives. I have always believed in maintaining silence in the face of negativity. However, this situation demands clarity and a voice—not just for myself, but for the many women who are subjected to similar forms of online abuse and character attacks. This is not harmless content; it is deeply hurtful and dehumanizing. I respectfully urge the public and members of the media to refrain from sharing, reproducing, or speculating about this material in any form. Appropriate legal steps are being taken to address the misuse of my name and likeness, and to ensure accountability in accordance with the law. I am deeply grateful to those who have reached out with support, empathy, and understanding during this difficult time. Your kindness and trust have given me strength when I needed it most."

Uorfi Javed, Ashish Chanchlani, others support Payal Gaming

In the comment section, several fans, celebs and influencers extended their support for Payal Gaming. Ashish Chanchlani wrote, "Stay strong payal, karma will ultimately get them, we all are with you." Uorfi commented, "I’m so sorry you have to go through this , absolutely heart breaking . No woman should go through this." Nishaant Williams wrote, "Stay strong, as you, the Queen always has. We are all with you. Everyone knows it’s not you and the video is fake and targeting you to bring you down because they’ve been trying to since years, they can’t touch you one and only Queen."

Payal Gaming trends on social media

Recently, an intimate video spread like wildfire on social media, with several users linking Payal Gaming's name to it without any confirmation. Soon after, her loyal fans stepped in to defend her, stressing that the clip appeared inauthentic and alleging that it could be an AI-generated deepfake video. Payal Gaming took her own time to react to the matter.

Payal Gaming has 4.51 million subscribers on YouTube and 4.3 million followers on Instagram (at the time of publishing the article).

Also read: Who is Payal Gaming? All you need to know about the popular YouTuber amid viral video row