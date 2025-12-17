Who is Payal Gaming? All you need to know about the popular YouTuber amid viral video row Payal Gaming, whose real name is Payal Dhare, is one of India’s most popular female gaming YouTubers. She began trending after an alleged unverified intimate video went viral.

New Delhi:

Influencer and popular YouTuber Payal Dhare, popularly known as Payal Gaming, is trending on the internet. A private video began circulating online with claims suggesting that she was the woman seen in the clip. However, there has been no confirmation on this.

Her fans took to social media and claimed that it was a deepfake video. Amid this, let's find out more about Payal Gaming and what she does.

Who is Payal Gaming?

Payal Dhare is the real name of Payal Gaming. The 21-year-old gamer is from Umranala village in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district.

In 2019, Payal started her YouTube career by posting gameplay videos of well-known games like PUBG, GTA V, Battlegrounds Mobile India, and more. She developed a devoted following on social media thanks to her laid-back, engaging style, which connected with viewers.

Payal reached one million YouTube subscribers in just two years, which is a significant accomplishment for any creator. She went on to make history by becoming the first female Indian gamer to have more than three million subscribers on the platform, cementing her status as one of the most significant game developers in the nation.

She has also been associated with S8UL Esports, one of India’s leading gaming organisations. Through the platform, she has collaborated with top streamers and taken part in many gaming events. At just 21, Payal has carved out a prominent space for herself in a field largely dominated by men.

Payal is also the winner of several awards, including Female Streamer of the Year. Apart from her social media pages and brand deals, she also owns a merchandise brand.

Payal Gaming met PM Modi in 2024

Payal Gaming had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where their discussions ranged from the rise of games inspired by Indian mythology to gaming as a viable career option. They also spoke about the challenges faced by Indian gamers. The interaction was attended by several well-known names from the gaming community, including Animesh Agarwal, Mithilesh Patankar, Tirth Mehta, Naman Mathur, Anshu Bisht and others.

How many followers does Payal Gaming have on YouTube and Instagram?

Payal Gaming boasts of 4.5 million subscribers on YouTube and 4.2 million followers on Instagram (at the time of publishing the article).

