YouTuber Payal Gaming trends after alleged intimate video goes viral; her fans call it deepfake

New Delhi:

Influencer and popular YouTuber Payal Dhare, who goes by the name Payal Gaming on social media, has been dragged into online speculation after a private video began circulating on social media with claims suggesting that she was the woman seen in the clip.

Her fans, at once, jumped to her rescue and called it a deepfake clip.

Payal Gaming trends on social media

The video spread rapidly on social media, with several users linking Payal Gaming's name to it despite the absence of any confirmation. Soon after, her fans stepped in to defend her, stressing that the clip appeared inauthentic and alleging that it could be an AI-generated deepfake clip, created to gain attention. Despite the online chatter, Payal Gaming has so far chosen not to comment publicly or issue any statement addressing the claims. She has been posting glimpses from her Dubai visit.

As screenshots and brief clips continued to circulate, concern among her fans grew. Many urged users to act responsibly and refrain from sharing unverified content. One user wrote, “People need to understand how easy it is to create deepfake videos now. Dragging Payal Gaming’s name into this without proof is wrong.”

Another user condemned the misuse of such content, stating, “I’m not even a fan, but this doesn’t look real. Using AI videos to ruin someone’s image for views is disgusting (sic).”

Who is Payal Gaming?

Payal Gaming started her YouTube journey in 2019. She would post videos of her gameplay sessions of Battlegrounds Mobile India, PUBG, GTA V, and more. Within two years, she clocked 1 million subscribers on YouTube. She also set a record of being the first Indian female gamer to cross 3 million subscribers on YouTube.

In 2024, Payal won an international award at the MOBIES and became India's first female gamer to receive the honour. In the years to come, she won several awards, including Female Streamer of the Year. Payal was also among the top Indian gamers invited to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where they discussed the future of India's gaming industry. Apart from her influencer gigs, Payal is also the owner of her merchandise brand.

Payal Gaming has 4.5 million subscribers on YouTube and 4.2 million followers on Instagram.

