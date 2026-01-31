MHA mandates 2-year Central stint as SP or DIG for IPS officers aiming IG rank IPS officers from 2011 batch must now log two years at SP/DIG level on Central deputation for Centre IG empanelment, states recent official order. Move ensures senior leaders gain solid ground-level Centre experience, per insiders.

New Delhi:

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has introduced a new eligibility criterion requiring Indian Police Service (IPS) officers to serve at least two years on Central deputation at Superintendent of Police (SP) or Deputy Inspector General (DIG) level, or equivalent, before empanelment as Inspector General (IG) or similar at the Centre.

New rule targets 2011 batch onwards

Announced via an official communication on January 28, the guideline applies to IPS officers from the 2011 batch and later. It ensures candidates gain substantial Central experience for senior leadership roles. MHA emphasised this builds a stronger cadre for national-level responsibilities.

Boost central exposure

Officials state the mandate addresses gaps in Central-level expertise among aspirants for top positions. It promotes better-prepared leaders handling federal policing, intelligence, and security. This step aligns with ongoing cadre reforms for efficiency.

Wide circulation to states and UTs

The letter went to all state Chief Secretaries for IPS officer awareness, with copies to DGsP, DoPT's Director (SM), MHA's UT division, and others. NIC will upload it on the IPS website's "What's New" section for transparency. States must now align promotions and deputations accordingly.

Mandatory 2-year central tenure for IPS IG empanelment

Govt mandates IPS officers (2011 batch onwards) to complete at least two years at SP/DIG level on Central deputation for IG-level empanelment at Centre, per recent MHA order.

Ensuring ground-level central experience

Aims to equip senior officers with substantial Centre exposure in CAPFs and other roles. An insider noted it guarantees practical working knowledge before top postings.

New rule aligns IPS with IAS norms

Similar stipulation long applied to IAS for Central deputations; IPS previously lacked this for IG/Centre roles. Order states, "Minimum two years Central experience at SP/DIG or equivalent mandatory for IG empanelment from 2011 batch."