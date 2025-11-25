Bengali influencer Sofik SK posts new video after MMS scandal, fans react | Watch Bengali influencer Sofik SK, who recently sparked controversy due to an alleged MMS scandal, has posted a new video addressing his followers. Seen yet?

New Delhi:

Bengali influencer Sofik SK was the talk of the town last week after a 15-minute intimate video with his girlfriend went viral. After massive trolling, Sofik, whose Instagram follower count has grown to 496 thousand after the scandal, apologised to fans in a video.

And now, he has posted a new video of himself, dancing to a trending Bengali song.

Sofik SK posts a new video

Seems like Sofik has moved on from the past and is back to making Instagram reels. Recently, he dropped a video of himself dancing to a Bengali song. This came two days after his apology video. However, his followers were left divided over his latest reel. While some showered their love and support, others criticised him, reminding him of the scandalous clip. Take a look at the video here:

Sofik SK's apology after viral clip

In a video after the scandal, Sofik SK appeared before the camera after his 15-minute MMS clip with his girlfriend went viral, and said in Bengali, "The video is over a year old, and I am a changed man now. I focus only on my work. However, I have a few friends who aren't able to handle my progress. They don't want me to do good work, which is why they posted the video and made it go viral."

He continued, "Now you will ask how they did they even get such a personal video of mine. Well, even I didn't have this video. My girlfriend had it. We were shooting for something, and both of us handed over our phones to that friend, who knew our passwords. We trusted him a lot, so we used to tell him everything. He took the video from our phones and kept blackmailing us. I got so furious over the blackmail that I stopped all contact with him. This angered him, and he ended up posting the video online - something that I never imagined. I thought of him as my brother, and I was staying with him for the past few days, but he didn't think twice before posting the clip."

Taking a moment's pause, he added, "If he had hit me, I would have still been okay. But I could never imagine that he would post this video. Some of you might also feel that this is a made-up story. So, let me give you all some proof." He then shared a video of his friend and a couple of voice notes as proof of the matter.

"I didn't want to hamper my self-respect. Many of you have said that I posted the MMS clip to go viral, but honestly, I didn't have the video itself. With folded hands, I am requesting you to forgive me. My mistake was to make the video in the first place, which I shouldn't have," he concluded the video before requesting those circulating the clip to refrain from doing so.

Sofik SK is a resident of West Bengal and is a popular digital creator. He is the main acting member of Palli Gram TV. The influencer is known for his comedy, folk theatre style and Bengali drama videos. Some of his popular reels include Sofiker Chalaki.

