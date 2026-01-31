CJ Roy's postmortem signals immediate death from 6.35mm gunshot wound to heart and lungs CJ Roy suicide case: Karnataka HM G Parameshwara disclosed a December 2025 IT raid on Roy's company mandated a chargesheet by February 4; Roy had returned from Dubai just days earlier.

Bengaluru:

Bowring Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Arvind MN detailed the postmortem findings in Confident Group Chairman CJ Roy's alleged suicide, hinting death from a gunshot wound that caused immediate unconsciousness and fatality.

Postmortem key findings

The bullet struck the left chest, tearing through the heart and lungs before exiting the back, leading to near-instant death, Dr Arvind stated. A single 6.35mm bullet was recovered; detailed reports are awaited for full analysis. Routine tests include gunpowder residue on fingers, blood samples, and DNA- plus a pre-postmortem CT scan (report pending).

Forensic collaboration underway

Police Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) is coordinating with hospital on samples to verify single-shot scenario and other aspects. Dr Arvind noted ongoing checks like bullet trajectory and residue for comprehensive evidence.

Home Minister Parameshwara orders probe

Karnataka HM G Parameshwara revealed a December 2025 IT raid on Roy's firm required a chargesheet by February 4; Roy returned from Dubai days before. IT officials recorded his cooperative statement at office; he then took a 5-minute break, entered his chamber, and didn't return for 20 minutes- found dead by suicide. Parameshwara directed a preliminary inquiry into preceding events and motives.

Family updates and last rites

Roy's brother CJ Babu confirmed only IT issues, no threats/loans; family prioritizes cremation and staff info. Wife Lina and son Rohith visited Bowring mortuary with Youth Congress leader Mohammed Nalapad. Last rites set for Sunday at Nature's Luxuri in Bannerghatta, Bengaluru.

Incident timeline and police probe

DCP Akshay Machindra Hakay pegged time at 3-3:15 pm Friday; prima facie gunshot death. Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh noted SOCO/FSL on site amid 2-day IT raids (Karnataka/Kerala teams). Case under Ashok Nagar station, with high-level scrutiny ongoing.