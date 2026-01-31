Grammys 2026: When and where to watch the 68th edition in India? Know here The Grammy Awards will be held in Los Angeles. The Indian audience will be able to watch the event on OTT platforms JioHotstar and Star Movies from 6:30 am IST onwards on February 2.

New Delhi:

The biggest and most glamorous night in music is finally here. Renowned for delivering the best of music, spectacular stage designs, first-time live performances and experiences that will be etched in one’s memory for a lifetime, the Grammy Awards are all set to make a comeback with the 68th edition of the awards.

The Grammy Awards will be held in Los Angeles, but when and where will India get to live stream the event? Let's find out when and where can Indian fans watch Grammys 2026.

Where can India live stream the Grammy Awards 2026?

The 68th Grammy Awards will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 1. Worldwide, the event will be broadcast on CBS from 8 to 11:30 pm ET and 5 to 8:30 pm PT and will also be live streamed on Paramount+.

Meanwhile, the Indian audience will be able to watch the event on OTT platforms JioHotstar and Star Movies from 6:30 am IST onwards on February 2. The main event will also be live streamed on the official Grammys website.

Grammy Awards 2026: Host, rules, highly anticipated performers and more

The host of the Grammy Awards 2026 is none other than South African comedian Trevor Noah, who will be hosting it for the sixth consecutive year. Additionally, according to reports, Trevor Noah has confirmed that he will not be hosting it again after this year. Also, according to reports, as per the press conference held by the organisers on January 26, Grammy winners Harry Styles and Doechii are the only confirmed performers so far.

Sabrina Carpenter was announced as the first performer on January 20, 2026. Then, on January 21, all eight nominees for Best New Artist were announced as performers. Clipse and Pharrell Williams were announced on January 22. Justin Bieber and the in memoriam performers were announced on January 28. Lady Gaga and Tyler, the Creator, were both announced the following day.

The premiere ceremony performers who were announced on January 28 are Israel Houghton, Lila Ike, Grace Potter, Maggie Rose, Trombone Shorty, Darren Criss, Helen J Shen, Spiritbox, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, and Zara Larsson.

On June 12, 2025, the Academy made some changes to various categories and eligibility requirements for the 2026 ceremony. Two new categories have been introduced: Best Traditional Country Album and Best Album Cover. The total number of categories is now 95. Best Country Album has been renamed Best Contemporary Country Album. The Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package will be combined again with Best Recording Package.

Also Read: Catherine O'Hara, Hollywood actress known for Home Alone, dies aged 71