Bengali influencer Sofik SK apologises after massive trolling for viral MMS clip; claims he was 'blackmailed'

New Delhi:

Bengali influencer Sofik SK is all over the news after an intimate video of him and his girlfriend went viral on social media. After massive trolling, Sofik, who has over 473 thousand followers on Instagram, appeared in a video where he apologised to fans and informed them that the video is over a year old. He also assured fans, stating that he is a changed man.

Sofik also claimed that he was blackmailed by a friend before the video leak.

In a new video, Sofik appeared before the camera and said in Bengali, "The video is over a year old, and I am a changed man now. I focus only on my work now. However, I have a few friends who aren't able to handle my progress. They don't want me to do good work, which is why they posted the video and made it go viral."

He continued, "Now you will ask how they did they get such a personal video of yours. Well, even I didn't have this video. My girlfriend had it. We were shooting, and both of us handed over our phones to that friend, who knew our passwords. We trusted him a lot, so we used to tell him everything. He took the video from our phones and kept blackmailing us. I got so furious over the blackmail that I stopped all contact with him. This angered him, and he ended up posting the video online - something that I never imagined. I thought of him as my brother, and I was staying with him for the past few days, but he didn't think twice before posting the clip."

Taking a moment's pause, he added, "If he had hit me, I would have still been okay. But I could never imagine that he would post this video. Some of you might also feel that this is a made-up story. So, let me give you all some proof." He then shared a video of his friends and a couple of voice notes as proof of the matter.

"I didn't want to hamper my self-respect. Many of you have said that I posted the MMS clip to go viral, but honestly, I didn't have the video itself. With folded hands, I am requesting you to forgive me. My mistake was to make the video in the first place, which I shouldn't have," he concluded the video before requesting those circulating the clip, to refrain from doing so.

Sofik SK, a resident of West Bengal, is a popular digital creator and a main acting member of Palli Gram TV. He is known for his comedy, folk theatre style and Bengali drama videos. Some of his popular reels include Sofiker Chalaki.

