Who is Bengali influencer Sofik SK, at the center of the viral MMS scandal? Bengal-based digital creator Sofik SK has suddenly become the center of attention on social media due to an alleged MMS scandal that has gone viral. Read further to know the whole matter.

New Delhi:

In this era of social media, it's hard to predict who can become a topic of discussion overnight for what reason. Recently, Bhojpuri actress Kajal Kumari was in the news for an alleged MMS scandal, where she took strict action against the person who made her fake video.

Now, a new name has emerged in the headlines, West Bengal-based digital creator Sofik SK, whose alleged video has gone viral on social media. On Wednesday, a alleged video of Sofik went viral online, claiming to show him in a compromising position with his rumoured girlfriend. Moreover, as soon as the video went viral online, 'Sofik viral video' became a top trend on social media platforms.

Social media divided over viral video

As soon as the alleged video surfaced, a debate erupted on social media. Some users are claiming it to be real, while others are calling it a deepfake or an edited video. This matter is also becoming increasingly viral because recently, the names of many YouTubers, Instagram influencers and social media stars have surfaced in alleged MMS controversies.

According to social media claims, Sofik's alleged girlfriend, Doostu Sonali, has also got involved in the controversy. However, all these claims have not been confirmed. The two can be seen in several reel posted by Sofik on Instagram.

Who is Sofik SK?

Sofik SK, a resident of West Bengal, is a popular digital creator and a main acting member of Palli Gram TV. He is known for his comedy, folk theatre style and Bengali drama videos. Some of his popular content includes Sofiker Chalaki. Sofik has a massive fan following, and his comic timing is well-received by viewers.

Disclaimer: The Viral video and alleged parties's participation has not been confirmed yet. Hence, India TV clarifies that there is no confirmation of any alleged MMS video circulating on social media. This news is based on claims made by users and social media trends.