India confirm qualification for U19 World Cup semifinals as Pakistan fail to meet requisite scenario India have made their way into the U19 World Cup 2026 semifinals as Pakistan failed to meet the required scenario. India had scored 252 batting first.

New Delhi:

India have booked their ticket for the U19 World Cup 2026 semifinals as Pakistan failed to meet the qualification scenario in their crucial Super Six clash at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo on Sunday, February 1. The unbeaten Indian side has become the fourth and the final team to make their way into the semifinals, joining the likes of Australia, Afghanistan and England.

India had put up 252 on the board batting first. Pakistan needed to chase the target down in 33.3 overs for them to pip India's Net run rate (NRR) and make their way through to the next stage. However, the Men in Green could not do that and never looked willing to try that either in their chase.

More to follow...