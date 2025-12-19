Exclusive: How was Hadi instrumental in anti-India campaign in Bangladesh? Former envoy spills the beans Manju Seth said from the time protests started in Bangladesh, all have seen Osman Hadi making anti-India statements in every speech. He was a student leader for name sake but was more interested in anti-India campaigns and in creating anti-India narrative.

Bangladesh is now questioning India which played significant role in its independence in 1971. Starting from unrest on the streets of Bangladesh and to radicalism in the name of the student movement, India is being blamed for every mishap in Bangladesh. To find answers to many difficult questions on why is India being blamed, INDIA TV spoke to former ambassador Manju Seth. In this exclusive interview, she candidly described how the anti-India agenda was fuelled after Sheikh Hasina's ouster from the government and also how the radical forces like Jamaat-e-Islami emerged under the guise of the student movement. She also described how, with alleged support from China and Pakistan, figures like Osman Hadi propagated the dangerous narrative of "Greater Bangladesh."

In this interview, Manju Seth focused on the factors that have brought India-Bangladesh relations to a critical juncture. So let us know what is actually happening in Bangladesh, and whether its impact will be limited to Dhaka or will it shake the politics of entire South Asia.

Why are such incidents happening time and again in Bangladesh and why is the current government not able to control situation?

Manju Seth said this repeated incident is due to the elements who came to power after the removal of Sheikh Hasina. They have a very important agenda there which is anti-India. These are the people who have been speaking out against India since the beginning and have been active even now. They are the ones who have been at the forefront and leading the protests.

“Whenever anything happens there, they start blaming India. This mentality of blaming India is responsible for this. This narrative is being spread that the situation in Bangladesh is happening because of India. I believe there's another element. The leaders of the protests there are a majority in both the government and the protesters. These people belong to Jamaat-e-Islami and are students. And they're receiving support from other countries. Pakistan and China are particularly involved to some extent. They encourage them. They intend to destabilide India,” she said.

Manju Seth added that now they've started a new trend of attacking our High Commissions and Assistant High Commissions there.

“We have to be very vigilant and we have to see why their government is not willing to stop this. Why is it allowing attacks on High Commissions and diplomatic missions? I feel this is a conspiracy. Together they are promoting an anti-India campaign. Many of the people involved in this are brainwashed. Apart from this, there are also radicalized elements. And another lie is being spread there that India played the role of aggressor in the 1971 Liberation War and the Pakistan Army saved them. This type of narrative is being built there. This was there before also, but now it is being heard more often,” he said.

How did Osman Hadi spread venom against India and what was his contribution in spreading anti-India sentiment in Bangladesh?

Manju Seth said from the time protests started in Bangladesh, all have seen Osman Hadi making anti-India statements in every speech. He was a student leader for name sake but was more interested in anti-India campaigns and in creating anti-India narrative.

“Recently, during his campaign, he even released a map of ‘Greater Bangladesh’, which depicted parts of India within Bangladesh. I believe he was receiving support from outside Bangladesh as well. His motives aligned with those of China and Pakistan. They have their own claims on the Northeast. China claims parts of the Northeast as its own, and people like Osman Hadi of Bangladesh are also saying the same. Osman Hadi was also pushing this narrative. This is very unfortunate, but this was Osman Hadi's mindset. I suspect he was receiving support from China and Pakistan, which is why he was so openly propagating this,” she said.

She added Pakistan stated that there would be a three-front war against India and threatened to dismember India. “The Pakistani Chief of Staff also spoke of this, and people in Bangladesh are also speaking out on the same narrative. So, this kind of thinking, and their attempts to harm and target India, is continuing, and Hadi was a prominent voice in all of this,” she said.

Did radical forces use people like Osman Hadi to protest against Sheikh Hasina even after her ouster?

Manju Seth said that Osman Hadi was already radicalised to some extent, that's why he so easily joined the ranks of fundamentalists. “He was educated in a madrasa. His father also taught there. That's where his radicalism started. Then Osman Hadi came to Dhaka University. But his thinking was anti-India and fundamentalist. However, earlier the atmosphere in Bangladesh was very different for a long time, people there were not so radicalised. But in the recent past, fundamentalists and radical elements have infiltrated Bangladesh, due to which anti-India sentiments have arisen,” she said.

Talking about current situation, she said, “Now we see that the current government of Bangladesh is also giving it further encouragement. As I said, they are also getting support from outside. In addition to China and Pakistan, there is talk of their support from the US as well. These outside powers want to control Bangladesh. This is because it is a coastal area. It is very important for maritime security. Its location is also very important. India has had a good relationship with Bangladesh until now, but efforts are being made to break it. They are trying to establish themselves. Additionally, we know that radical elements want to implement Sharia law in Bangladesh. It was India's influence that led to Bangladesh becoming a secular country, so they oppose India for this reason. I believe Sheikh Hasina was also removed because she wanted to maintain a secular Bangladesh.”

How will situation in Bangladesh after Osman Hadi’s assassination impact bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh?

She said, "I feel that this Day of Mourning has been announced, and their student leaders or elements are saying they will hold more protests. They burned down the office of 'Prothom Alo' and targeted journalists from prominent newspapers there. It is also being said that such efforts are being made to influence the elections or even cancel them. So, the situation in Bangladesh is becoming increasingly complex.”

She said some elements certainly want the relationship between India and Bangladesh to end but we still have a good relationship. “All our trade is still ongoing. But I feel they want this to stop completely. So the current situation is very tense, and anyone can take advantage of it. This will not be good for Bangladesh. It will not be good for the people of Bangladesh. Our embassy and diplomatic missions are being targeted, and Hindus are being targeted; this is also very unfortunate. This will definitely impact the relationship. But we will continue to try to resolve this issue, as they are an important neighbor. However, I suspect they are reluctant to resolve it because of the negative reactions from their leadership. It's difficult to predict how bad this will get, but we have issued very balanced statements, so I believe we will try to engage these elements and find a solution. However, if this escalates beyond limits, it's impossible to predict how severely the relationship between the two countries will be affected,” she said.

With inputs from Vinay Trivedi

