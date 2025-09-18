The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Series Review: Aryan Khan's chaotic tale on stardom has sass and drama The Ba***ds Of Bollywood is out on Netflix with Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Bobby Deol and Sahher Bambba in pivotal roles. The series marks the directorial debut of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. Scroll further to read its full review.

Movie Name: The Ba***ds Of Bollywood

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: September 18, 2025

Director: Aryan Khan

Genre: satirical comedy-drama

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, one of the most anticipated series of 2025, has finally hit the OTT giant, Netflix. The show that'll mark the debut of another star kid, Aryan Khan, but not in front but behind the camera, is all about Bollywood, the politics and struggles of the entertainment industry, and its behind-the-scenes life.

The show, which has been in the talks for Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's debut, is a love letter to the industry that is unapologetically trolled, fired at, blamed and even boycotted. But still holds its ground strong, has its head held high while making someone's dream come true every Friday.

Story

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood begins with debutant Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya) making an impressive impression with his first film, Revolver. The boy has everything: talent, passion, a true friend Parvaiz (Raghav Juyal), a loyal manager Sanya (Anya Singh), a loving uncle Avatar (Manoj Pahwa) and supportive parents (Vijayant Kohli, Mona Singh). Now all he needs are good opportunities to prove his acting calibre and do justice to the undying support of his loved ones.

And it seems like the youngster almost gets his hands on all of it until he comes close to superstar Ajay Talvar's (Bobby Deol) daughter, Karishma Talvar (Sahher Bambba). His life turns chaotic when he develops emotions for her and starts losing all he has earned and deserved as he locks horns with an established superstar. Does Aasmaan get the girl, or does he lose everything, including his love? Tune into Netflix to find out.

Writing and direction

The OTT series written by Aryan Khan, Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan has drama, action, comedy, romance and lots of fun. The dialogue writer should be credited for having a peppy tonality in the series throughout. As a creator and director, Aryan Khan has announced his commitment to carrying forward his father Shah Rukh Khan's legacy. He delivered The Bads of Bollywood with a screenplay and a positive attitude behind the camera. Moreover, the number of real-life references, slang, celebrity gossip and inside details of Bollywood stars' lives is entertaining to the core.

Several instances, like Karan Johar calling himself 'movie mafia' (Kangana Raut fans would know) or a Sameer Wankhede look-alike officer arresting people for having drugs at a Bollywood party, show that Aryan has tried to add thrills in the show with real-life references.

However, there are several 'Matlab kuch bhi' moments in the series. Several scenes could have also been easily chopped from the series. However, they don't come across as a turn-off moment in the series.

Technical aspects

The editing and voice mixing of The Ba**ds Of Bollywood is brilliant. Moreover, cinematographer Jay Oza has also done a good job in making several important scenes impactful. However, The Ba**ds of Bollywood music will definitely remind you of the music of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

Moreover, it was a good choice of composers, Ujwal Gupta, Anirudh Ravichander and Shashwat Sachdev, for adding Soldier, Badshah Main Badshah and Batameez Dil BGM on the entry of Bobby Deol, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor. Yes! There are several hidden Bollywood cameos in the show that were not revealed in the trailer or teaser.

Acting

The Ba**ds Of Bollywood revolves mainly around Lakshya and Bobby Deol. The two have the maximum scenes in the series and have done full justice to their roles. However, at some scenes, Lakshya can give you an ick with too much straight-faced acting, but he is in a supporting role only, but The Ba**ds Of Bollywood totally belongs to Manoj Pahwa and Raghav Juyal. The two have a commanding screen presence, and their comic timing is top-notch. Anya Singh is convincingly sharp and smart.

Sahher Bambba is pretty in all scenes, but unfortunately, she does not have a lot of versatile scenes in the show. Mona Singh and Manish Chaudhari are good in limited screen presence, and Vijayant Kohli is heartwarming in every scene. Karan Johar has more than a cameo in the series, and his sass in each scene is entertaining to watch.

While Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, SS Rajamouli and Siddhanth Chaturvedi's cameos were revealed in the teaser and trailer, some hidden special appearances are also a part of The Ba***ds Of Bollywood. Arshad Warsi, Sara Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Emraan Hashmi feature, and how!

Verdict

The Ba**ds Of Bollywood is a classic masala entertainer that is full of surprises, fun, drama and thrills. The show is not boring at any point and tries to make a glittery remark amid all the chaos and distress. The show is bouncy and should be taken as a fun watch. Mixing fun and drama with such conviction, The Ba**ds Of Bollywood easily deserves 3 out of 5 stars.

Also Read: Jugnuma Movie Review: Manoj Bajpayee starrer is a stoic experience for those who wait

Latest Entertainment News