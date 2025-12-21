Stock under Rs 50 to be in focus as board approves allotment of 27.96 crore equity shares: Details The company also informed that 69,48,639 warrants are still pending for conversion, which the warrant holders can convert into equity shares by paying Rs 225 per warrant within 18 months.

Shares of Infra-to-energy player Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd (HMPL) will be in focus when markets open on Monday December 21, 2025 as the company has informed exchanges that its board has approved the allotment of 27,96,670 equity shares, after conversion of 2,79,667 warrants, of Re 1 face value, to non-promoter/public category investors on a preferential basis at a price of Rs 30 per share. This includes a premium of Rs 29. This approval was granted after the company's fundraising committee met on Friday, 19 December.

Warrant holders paid Rs 225 per warrant (75 per cent of the total issue price), providing the company with a total of Rs 6.29 crore (approximately USD 1.6 million). This allotment follows a subdivision of the face value of the company's shares from Rs 10 to Rs 1.

Following this allotment, the issued and paid-up share capital of the company has increased to Rs 24.34 crore, comprising 24.34 crore equity shares.

69.48 lakh warrants still pending

The company also informed that 69,48,639 warrants are still pending for conversion, which the warrant holders can convert into equity shares by paying Rs 225 per warrant within 18 months.

HMPL share price

The stock ended the trading session in the red in the last trading at Rs 35.85. This is a fall of 1.86 per cent from the previous close of Rs 36.53 on the BSE. In the last trading session, the counter hit an intraday high and low of Rs 37.26 and 35.50, respectively. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 822.69 crore.

Earlier, diversified player Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd (HMPL) secured two work orders from NHAI worth around Rs 277 crore.

The projects have been secured through the e-tender process, the company informed the exchanges. The work includes the collection of user fees at the fee plaza sections of highways in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, it said on Saturday. The value of the projects stood at Rs 277.40 crore.