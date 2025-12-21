IND-W vs SL-W pitch report: How will surface in ACA-VDCA Stadium, Vizag play in 1st T20I? With India women all set to take on Sri Lanka women in the first T20I of the upcoming five-game series, let us have a look at the pitch report and squad details ahead of the upcoming clash of the series.

Visakhapatnam:

India women make their much-awaited return to the pitch as they are all set to take on Sri Lanka in a five-game T20I series. The two sides will take on each other at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Vizag on December 21. The two sides will hope to put in their best performance as they look to prepare themselves for the T20 World Cup in 2026.

Interestingly, the likes of Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, and many more stars make their return to the pitch in the T20I series, and with the World Cup approaching next year, it could be interesting to see how India fares in the upcoming series.

With the clash rapidly approaching, many fans are wondering how the pitch will play in the upcoming match, which will be held in Vizag. India, with the World Cup around the corner, will be hoping for a good performance against Sri Lanka as they kick off their preparations.

Vizag pitch report:

The surface at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Dharamsala is quite balanced. The surface mostly helps the batters, and with a good bounce present on the surface, a high-scoring encounter could be on the cards. The side winning the toss should look to bat first and post a big total on the board in the first innings.

Squads:

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shree Charani, Arundhati Reddy, Vaishnavi Sharma, G Kamalini

Sri Lanka Women Squad: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Rashmika Sewwandi, Imesha Dulani, Kawya Kavindi, Nimesha Madushani, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera, Malsha Shehani, Shashini Gimhani

