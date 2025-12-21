India women vs South Africa women Live: When and where to watch WT20I series on TV and streaming? With India women all set to take on Sri Lanka women in a five-game T20I series, let us have a look at the where to watch, live streaming and live broadcasting details of the T20I series that is slated to kick off on December 21.

Visakhapatnam:

The stage is set for India women to kick off their five-game T20I series against Sri Lanka. The two sides will lock horns against each other across five T20Is, with the first one set to be held on December 21. The two sides will take on each other in the first T20I at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, on December 21.

The likes of Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, and many more stars will feature for India in the clash, and the Women in Blue will hope to get off to a stellar start in Vizag.

With the clash right around the corner, many fans would be wondering where they can tune in to watch the upcoming T20I series between India women and Sri Lanka women.

IND-W vs SL-W, WT20I series live streaming info:

Where to watch India vs Sri Lanka Women T20I series on TV in India?

Fans can tune in to the T20I series between India women and Sri Lanka women at the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch India vs Sri Lanka Women T20I series online in India?

As for live streaming of the game, the fans can watch the India vs Sri Lanka WT20I series at the JioHotstar app and website.

Squads:

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shree Charani, Arundhati Reddy, Vaishnavi Sharma, G Kamalini

Sri Lanka Women Squad: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Rashmika Sewwandi, Imesha Dulani, Kawya Kavindi, Nimesha Madushani, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera, Malsha Shehani, Shashini Gimhani

