Kolhapur local body election results 2025: BJP's Sunil Kavnekar elected Chandgad Nagar Panchayat President Kolhapur local body election results 2025: BJP's Sunil Kavnekar secured the Chandgad Nagar Panchayat Presidency, strengthening the party's hold in this hard-fought 17-seat battleground.

Kolhapur:

Kolhapur district's election results showcase BJP's Sunil Kavnekar securing the President post in Chandgad Nagar Panchayat, capping a strong Mahayuti performance across multiple councils. With Shiv Sena, NCP, and BJP leads piling up, the district's 263 seats highlight ruling alliance dominance tempered by independents and local rivalries.

Kolhapur's vast polling arena: 263 seats in 10 Councils and 3 Panchayats

The district features 10 Municipal Councils—Gadhinglaj (22 seats), Hupari (21), Jaysingpur (26), Kagal (23), Kurandwad (20), Malkapur (20), Murgud (20), Panhala (20), Shirol (20), and Vadgaon (20)—totaling 212 seats contested on December 2. Three Nagar Panchayats—Ajra (17), Chandgad (17), and Hatkanangale (17)—contribute 51 seats, sparking multi-party battles in western Maharashtra's key hubs.

Key victories and leads: BJP's Chandgad win, Shiv Sena's Jaysingpur edge

BJP candidate Sunil Kavnekar clinched the Chandgad Nagar Panchayat Presidency, bolstering the party's footprint in this competitive 17-seat arena. BJP's Mangalrao Malge was elected Mayor of Hupari Municipal Council, where Mahayuti leads overall. Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena tops Jaysingpur Municipal Council (26 seats), Mahayuti surges in Gadhinglaj (22 seats), and Ajit Pawar-led NCP commands Kagal (23 seats).

Independents vs Majors in Council strongholds

Kolhapur's bodies blend independents with national players. Gadhinglaj favors 'Others' and locals over BJP. Hupari saw BJP take 7 seats previously amid strong local challengers. Jaysingpur leans heavily independent (22 of 26 seats last time).

Kagal, Kurandwad, and Malkapur split among BJP, NCP, Shiv Sena, and independents. Murgud tilts Shiv Sena-dominant (13 seats), Panhala overwhelmingly 'Others'-led, while Shirol and Vadgaon pit BJP-NCP against independents, Shiv Sena, and MNS.

Nagar Panchayats: Multi-party hotspots across districts

Kolhapur's Ajra (17 seats) sees 'Others' dominate (9 seats), shared with NCP, Congress, and independents. Chandgad and Hatkanangale host MVA, Shiv Sena, BJP, and Congress clashes. In Pune, newer spots like Malegaon Budruk, Manchar (17 seats each), and Vadgaon balance BJP, NCP, independents, and MNS.

Mahayuti's momentum reshapes Western Maharashtra

These wins reinforce Mahayuti's control in Kolhapur, blending BJP presidencies, Shiv Sena leads, and NCP strongholds against independent surges. Outcomes signal shifting local power dynamics with broader implications for Maharashtra's alliances.