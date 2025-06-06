Housefull 5 Movie Review: Akshay Kumar-Riteish Deshmukh starrer delivers some laughs, some lags, and a surprising climax Tarun Mansukhani's directorial Housefull 5 has finally hit the theatres today, June 6, 2025. The film comedy thriller features Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez and others in the lead roles.

Movie Name: Housefull 5

Critics Rating: 2.5/5

Release Date: June 6, 2025

Director: Tarun Mansukhani

Genre: Comedy thriller

The first 'Housefull' film, which was released in 2010, rocked the box office thanks to stars like Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Deepika Padukone, Lara Dutta, and Arjun Rampal. It was well-received by the audience for its comedy, suspense, and stellar cast. After this, it became a popular franchise, and as of now, four parts of it have been released. Now, on June 6, 2025, 'Housefull 5' has hit the big screen. The trailer of this film was so full of laughter that it raised audience expectations sky-high. But as the saying goes, a film shouldn’t be judged by its trailer; the same is seen in this film as well. In this review, you will get to know whether the film's massive star cast managed to live up to the hype and whether it was able to make the audience laugh as promised.

Story

The story of 'Housefull 5' revolves around a man named Ranjit, who throws a grand cruise party on his 100th birthday, but he dies during this party. After his death, Ranjit tells his stepson Dev (Fardeen Khan) through a hologram will that his property of "69 billion pounds" should go to his official heir, Jolly. Now the twist in the story comes when not one but three Jollys (Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan) show up claiming to be Jolly along with their wives (Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, and Jacqueline Fernandez) and all claim that they are the real heirs. Meanwhile, a murder takes place, and all the Jollys become suspects in that murder. Now the question arises, who is the real killer? Everyone around Ranjit has a reason to kill him, be it the board members of his company or his family.

This combination of comedy and murder mystery is rarely seen in Bollywood. This is the reason why the trailer of the film has increased the interest of the audience even more. However, the suspense is there till the end of the story, and the film delivers laugh-out-loud moments. If there were fewer characters in the story and the story of the film was not so stretched, then this could definitely have become an A-one film. The climax of the film is strong. Passing through the thief's death, the film reaches a solid climax. The climax of the film is its soul. By the way, let us tell you that the makers have kept two climaxes in the story of the film. If you are watching Housefull 5A while buying the ticket, then you will get to see a different climax, and if you are watching Housefull 5B, then the climax will be different. This entire review has been written according to Housefull 5A.

Good comedy, but slow storyline

The film opens on a promising note. The first half is a fun blend of comedy and suspense, where the trio Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan steal the show with their comedic timing, expressions, and witty dialogues. The film intelligently utilises nostalgia, bringing back iconic moments like "Prada ka beta Gucci" and the return of the monkey from earlier films, connecting well with fans.

Adult comedy is also handled smartly, not too loud or forced. The writing in the first half is crisp and engaging. But as we move towards the interval, the story falls apart, and it seems that it is being dragged. After the interval, the grip of the film seems to be loose. The second half could have been more refined, which was lacking, and the screenplay lost momentum, trying too hard to give screen time to its ensemble cast, resulting in a runtime of 165 minutes. Even after all the efforts, in the end, it seems that some characters remained just fillers with a few dialogues. The story regains some momentum just before the climax, which is impactful. Still, many scenes feel unnecessary.

The climax is both surprising and funny. Bobby Deol’s late entry and a twist involving Abhishek Bachchan are well-planned. The identity of the Housefull franchise has been fun beyond logic. But this time, there is a little logic as well, which adds to the suspense. But the massive cast and overextended runtime are its biggest weaknesses. The abundance of characters is adding fuel to the fire. If the film had not been boring and had been well done before reaching the climax, then the claims of the makers would have proved true, but in the end, you are left with only one question: Why were so many people filled in the film?

Cast

The film has a total of 17 actors in lead roles, but the ones who make the biggest impact are Jackie Shroff and Sanjay Dutt. Both have been given some great scenes, and with their versatile acting, they have performed brilliantly. Akshay Kumar is as strong as ever, and his quirky facial expressions often make the audience laugh out loud. Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan also impress with their comic timing. The female leads, Nargis Fakhri, Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonam Bajwa, look glamorous and beautiful. They are shown solely as glamour elements in the film, and all three are successful in that. They have some good comic scenes in the first half, but their presence is almost reduced in the second half.

Talking about supporting roles, Johnny Lever is the only actor who has good scenes and punchlines. The rest of the actors, like Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Chitrangada Singh, Chunky Pandey and Nikitin Dheer, have not been tried at all. Shreyas Talpade seems to be completely missing. Only the makers would know why Saundarya Sharma is in the film; her presence is seen only in a few adult comedy scenes. Fardeen Khan has some decent scenes, but their impact is not special. Nikitin Dheer does not have a single dialogue. Nana Patekar's cameo is memorable even though it is small. As soon as he comes into the film, he makes a strong impact and overshadows everyone else. Despite being serious, he gives some elements of laughter. Apart from this, Bobby Deol is also seen giving a surprise at the end of the film. We will not tell you much about Bobby so that your fun is not spoiled.

Music, Direction and Writing

The story and screenplay of the film are written by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Tarun Mansukhani. Both have done a commendable job in the first half, but the script becomes inconsistent in the second half. Balancing a murder mystery with comedy is a tough task, and this is where the film fails to succeed completely. Songs have always played an important role in the Housefull franchise. Be it 'Anarkali Disco Chali' or 'Aapka Kya Hoga (Dhanno)', the music has always been a chartbuster, but in Housefull 5, there is only one song, 'Laal Pari', that will affect your mind; the other three are songs that are pleasant to the ears but will not go home with you from the theatre.

Verdict

Housefull 5 starts with a good idea and makes the audience laugh a lot in the first half but loses its shine as it moves towards the interval. The excitement created in the first half about the murder mystery does not last till the end; the focus is lost, but the effective climax will not let your money go to waste. If you are a fan of Housefull-style, illogical, light comedy, then this film is worth watching once, especially for its brilliant star cast.

Note: Two versions of Housefull 5 have been released, Housefull 5 A and Housefull 5 B; the only difference is which one is the killer. The above review is based on Housefull 5 A.

