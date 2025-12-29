Mumbai Indians women appoint Kristen Beams as new spin bowling coach ahead of WPL 2026 Ahead of the new WPL (Women's Premier League) 2026 season, Mumbai Indians women came forward and announced former Australian spinner Kristen Beams as their new spin bowling coach for the new season.

New Delhi:

The fourth edition of the WPL (Women’s Premier League) all set to kick off on January 9, 2026. Defending champions Mumbai Indians took centre stage and announced former Australia legspinner Kristen Beams as their new spin bowling coach ahead of the new WPL season.

It is worth noting that Beams represented Australia across all three formats of the sport between 2014 and 2017. She will be joining the likes of head coach Lisa Keightley, bowling coach and mentor Jhulan Goswami, batting coach Devika Palshikar, and fielding coach Nicole Bolton in the MI support staff.

Notably, after three seasons of the WPL, Mumbai Indians remain as the most successful side so far, winning the first and the third seasons of the tournament. Under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, the side will be hoping for a successful title defence as the WPL is right around the corner.

Beams opens up after her appointment

Shortly after Mumbai Indians announced Kristen Beams as their new spin bowling coach, Beams came forward and talked about her appointment and how excited she is to work with the defending champions ahead of the new season.

"It's an incredible opportunity to work with someone like a Jhulan Goswami, one of the greats of the game, somebody I played cricket against, [It's an] incredible culture...that they've developed a winning culture over a really long period of time, but a family that's what you hear everyone talk about that this group is so tight-knit, and it's a family and it's what you want to be a part of. And I think as a coach coming in, that's exactly what you want to be able to do, is to walk into an environment that feels really tight-knit, and a team that knows how to win,” Beams said in the post made by MI.

