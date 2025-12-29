Deepti Sharma looks to shatter T20 world record as India aim series clean sweep over Sri Lanka Deepti Sharma has been India's most prolific bowler in T20I cricket. She is now set to shatter a major world record in the format as India look to sweep Sri Lanka by 5-0 after winning all the previous four games.

New Delhi:

India's star all-rounder Deepti Sharma is eyeing a major world record in T20 cricket as India take on Sri Lanka in the fifth and final T20I of the series. Having already clinched the series by winning all four games, India look to clean sweep the Sri Lankan side in the fifth clash at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, December 30.

Deepti has been a star for India in the last few years. She was also the Player of the Tournament in India's first-ever Women's World Cup win. Deepti now has a major record in her sights in the T20I format.

Deepti has taken 151 wickets in T20I cricket and is the joint-leading wicket-taker in the format along with Megan Schutt. If the Indian all-rounder takes a wicket in the final T20I of the series, she will create the world record for scalping most wickets in the format.

Most wickets in Women T20Is:

1 - Megan Schutt: 151 wickets in 122 innings

2 - Deepti Sharma: 151 wickets in 129 innings

3 - Henriette Ishimwe: 144 wickets in 111 innings

4 - Nida Dar: 144 wickets in 152 innings

5 - Sophie Ecclestone: 142 wickets in 100 innings

The star all-rounder Deepti went wicketless in the fourth T20I that India won by 30 runs after putting up their biggest T2OI total: 221/2. Deepti did not get to bat and could not take a wicket in her four wickets that went for 31 runs. She would hope for getting wickets in the final clash as that would put her at the top of the wicket-taking standings.

India look for their third-ever 5-0 win

Meanwhile, India will be eyeing their third-ever T20I series sweep of 5-0. They had completed a 5-0 win over West Indies and Bangladesh in 2019 and in 2024, and will look to do the same this time around with the T20 World Cup loading next year.