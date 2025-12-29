From Chinnaswamy stampede to India-Pak trophy row, 3 headline-making controversies in Indian cricket in 2025 The Indian cricket witnessed some joyful and some sour moments in 2025. Here are three controversies that made headlines in Indian cricket in 2025.

New Delhi:

2025 has been a year full of some great things in Indian cricket. From India winning the Champions Trophy after a gap of 12 years, to the women's team finally clinching their maiden ICC title, the year has been packed with some great joy.

While there have been several things to celebrate, there were still some things that left a sour memory in the minds of the cricket fans around the world. Here we take a look at three major controversies in Indian cricket in 2025.

1 - M Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede: A major incident that shook the cricketing fraternity and the security management was the stampede at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Following Royal Challengers Bengaluru's maiden IPL win, the franchise celebrated the victory with the fans, who thronged the stadium in big numbers. With the crowd increasing rapidly, a stampede-like situation occurred as the police management found it hard to contain the fans.

As a result, 11 people lost their lives a day after RCB had won their maiden IPL title in the 18th season of the tournament. Subsequently, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium lost out on hosting several big-ticket events, including the matches for the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 and the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26, where several stalwarts are playing. The venue has been allowed to host the IPL matches with strict safety compliance.

2 - India-Pakistan no-handshake gate: The no-handshake incidents between the Indian and Pakistan cricket teams during the Asia Cup 2025 were another major controversy in the cricketing world. India and Pakistan faced each other three times in the Asia Cup, with the Men in Blue winning all three matches.

What was also common in the three matches was that neither player from the teams exchanged a handshake with the opponent players. This led Pakistan to launch a complaint against match referee Andy Pycroft, and they also threatened to pull out of their crucial game against Afghanistan, which would have knocked them out of the tournament.

3 - Asia Cup trophy row: This controversy came in the aftermath of the no-handshake gate. India defeated Pakistan in all three of their face-offs, including in the final. However, the Men in Blue denied receiving the trophy from the ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the PCB chairman and the interior minister in Pakistan.

As the Indian team denied taking the trophy from Naqvi due to the tensions between the two nations, Naqvi took the trophy away from the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. India are yet to receive their trophy as of now.