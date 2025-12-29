Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 29, 2025 Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke to the father of the student from Tripura, who was killed in an alleged racial attack, on phone on Monday and assured strict punishment to the accused.

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

As protests erupt in Tripura over murder of a tribal Chakma student in Dehradun, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami speaks to Angel Chakma’s father, police team sent to Nepal to nab main accused.

After Dhaka Police falsely alleged that killers of Hadi are hiding in India, Inquilab Moncho demands, all Indians carrying work permits be deported, Thousands of jihadis attacked Indian localities in Cox’s Bazar and Chittagong, set fire to idols in Hindu temples.

Rifts in both Aghadi and Mahayuti alliances in Maharashtra over BMC polls, BJP, Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress release first list of BMC candidates.

