Game Changer Movie Review: Ram Charan's predictable political-drama peaks in flashback, SJ Suryah steals the show

Read the Game Changer movie review here Photo:TMDB Movie Name: Game Changer

Critics Rating: 2.5 / 5

Release Date: January 10, 2025

January 10, 2025 Director: Shankar

Genre: Political-Drama

South Indian director Shankar has created his own political drama universe where the good always wins over the bad. His last venture Indian 2 may have flopped at the box office but its first part- Kamal Haasan's Indian is still regarded as his best creation. Now the filmmaker is back with RRR actor Ram Charan in a new film which has the same old formula. Game Changer is predictable but not boring. The film takes a serious turn when audiences witness the flashback and only if the director gave it more screen space, Game Changer would be special. Kiara Advani does the same stuff as most female leads do in South Indian films- add glamour, dance, stay in a special appearance and then suddenly arise in the climax. However, it's the antagonist played by SJ Suryah who holds his ground firmly. The actor adds on to the film totally and makes a worthy opponent of a hero dealing with anger issues.

Plot

The story begins with Srikanth as the Chief Minister (Satyamurthy), surrounded by his sons, characters played by SJ Surya and Jayaram. While the minister who was corrupt throughout his life has a change of heart in his last moments. But his son who has lived his life in a certain grey area, doesn't resonate with the same. On the other hand, Ram Charan makes an entry as an IAS in a well-choreographed action sequence. The loose writing of the film is reflected in the first half, as you suddenly get to see romantic scenes of Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, followed by the song Dhoop. Game Changer's first half seems to be full of decent scenes, but when Ram Nandann (Ram Charan) confronts the cunning minister Moppidevi (played by SJ Surya), the pace of the film increases. But while you are getting used to this mediocrity, Shankar does what he does best, bring a flashback- which is undoubtedly the soul of the film.

Direction

As soon as the film starts, you will get to see the same old Shankar prototype. However, the soul of this entire film is that half-hour powerful flashback part. This part not only adds up to the tonality of the film but also reveals the true character of both the lead actors. Anjali stays with you throughout this portion and makes you root for her. But only if the director and writer would have given more attention to this part than spending crores of rupees on the song in the film, which seems completely wasted. Game Changer has some good action scenes, but the story also looks weak in many places. The action choreography of the film is good but illogical in places. Moreover, the sequences that could have been used more have very little screen space. Overall, the writing of the film has more flaws than its direction.

Acting

Advertisement

Ram Charan looks great as political leader Appanna. He has once again proved his ability by carrying Game Changer on his shoulders. In most of the scenes, he makes the film a one-man show. However, he is equally matched by the great calibre of SJ Suryah, who makes you hate the character and love the actor. Kiara Advani looks comfortable in the set-up, but she has not much to do in the film. Anjali adds to the real charm of the film.

Verdict

Game Changer is a predictable masala entertainer with action, drama, song and romance. The 2-hour and 44-minute film deals with an IAS officer, who wants to conduct fair elections by challenging the corruption in the system that is ruled by a hard-core villainous leader. The film may have nothing new to offer but takes you along for a fine ride. Hence, being a fine one-time watch, Game Changer deserves 2.5 stars. The film features Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, SJ Surya, Sunil, Jayaram, Srikanth, Samuthirakani and Nasir in pivotal roles.