Pokémon GO Spring Event Begins! Get double candy, shiny encounters and new debuts

Gossifleur Blooms in Pokémon GO’s Spring into Spring Event
Mark your calendars! Pokémon GO’s colourful Spring into Spring 2025 event runs from April 9 at 10:00 a.m. to April 14 at 8:00 p.m. local time, with Gossifleur and its evolution Eldegoss making their grand debut in the game.
Event Bonuses You Can't Miss
Players can enjoy a variety of exciting spring-themed bonuses during the event:
- 2× Lucky Egg duration
- 2× Candy from hatching Eggs
- 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance (for Eggs placed in Incubators during the event)
Increased chances of encountering Shiny Remoraid and Shiny Fletchling
Wild Pokémon Spawns by Date
More Pokémon will appear in the wild during the event, with different lineups each day:
April 9 – April 14
- Remoraid
- Fletchling
- Gossifleur
April 9 – April 10 (till 11:59 p.m.)
- Lapras
- Marill
- Lotad
- Ducklett
- Dewpider
April 11 – April 12 (till 11:59 p.m.)
- Vulpix
- Hisuian Growlithe
- Ponyta
- Numel
- Litleo
April 13 – April 14 (till 8:00 p.m.)
- Oddish
- Alolan Exeggutor
- Hoppip
- Roselia
- Cherubi
Pokémon hatching from event eggs
New Pokémon will hatch from 2 km and 5 km Eggs during this event:
- 2 km Eggs: Magby, Budew, Mantyke
- 5 km Eggs: Remoraid, Fletchling, Gossifleur
Limited-time research tasks
Get ready to branch out with themed research opportunities:
- Field Research Tasks (Free)
- Complete event tasks to earn:
- Great Balls
- Pinap Berries
- Stardust
Event-themed Pokémon encounters
- Timed Research (Paid - Rs 170 approx)
- Available for US 2 (or local equivalent)
Rewards include:
- 5,000 XP
- 1 Lucky Egg
- 2 Super Incubators
Event-themed Pokémon encounters
Complete and claim rewards by April 14 at 8:00 p.m. local time.
