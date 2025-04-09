Pokémon GO Spring Event Begins! Get double candy, shiny encounters and new debuts Get your Poké Balls ready, Trainers! Don’t miss your chance to catch Gossifleur, hatch rare Pokémon, and enjoy shiny surprises in this egg-citing spring celebration.

Gossifleur Blooms in Pokémon GO’s Spring into Spring Event

Mark your calendars! Pokémon GO’s colourful Spring into Spring 2025 event runs from April 9 at 10:00 a.m. to April 14 at 8:00 p.m. local time, with Gossifleur and its evolution Eldegoss making their grand debut in the game.

Event Bonuses You Can't Miss

Players can enjoy a variety of exciting spring-themed bonuses during the event:

2× Lucky Egg duration

2× Candy from hatching Eggs

1/2 Egg Hatch Distance (for Eggs placed in Incubators during the event)

Increased chances of encountering Shiny Remoraid and Shiny Fletchling

Wild Pokémon Spawns by Date

More Pokémon will appear in the wild during the event, with different lineups each day:

April 9 – April 14

Remoraid

Fletchling

Gossifleur

April 9 – April 10 (till 11:59 p.m.)

Lapras

Marill

Lotad

Ducklett

Dewpider

April 11 – April 12 (till 11:59 p.m.)

Vulpix

Hisuian Growlithe

Ponyta

Numel

Litleo

April 13 – April 14 (till 8:00 p.m.)

Oddish

Alolan Exeggutor

Hoppip

Roselia

Cherubi

Pokémon hatching from event eggs

New Pokémon will hatch from 2 km and 5 km Eggs during this event:

2 km Eggs: Magby, Budew, Mantyke

5 km Eggs: Remoraid, Fletchling, Gossifleur

Limited-time research tasks

Get ready to branch out with themed research opportunities:

Field Research Tasks (Free)

Complete event tasks to earn:

Great Balls

Pinap Berries

Stardust

Event-themed Pokémon encounters

Timed Research (Paid - Rs 170 approx)

Available for US 2 (or local equivalent)

Rewards include:

5,000 XP

1 Lucky Egg

2 Super Incubators

Event-themed Pokémon encounters

Complete and claim rewards by April 14 at 8:00 p.m. local time.

