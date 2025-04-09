Caught on camera: 70-year-old woman brutally killed after being hit by car in Maharashtra's Palghar Palghar accident: A red car allegedly driven by Dr AK Das, a doctor serving at the hospital, went out of control and rammed into Chayalata Vishwanath Arekar at high speed.

Palghar accident: A heart-wrenching incident has come to light in Maharashtra's Palghar, where a doctor ran over a 70-year-old woman with his car in the BARC Colony of Boisar, leading to her tragic death. The incident was captured on CCTV camera, and the video is now going viral. The victim was identified as Chayalata Vishwanath Arekar.

The lady was leaving a hospital after accompanying her husband for a medical examination. A red colour car allegedly driven by Dr AK Das, a doctor serving at the same hospital, went out of control and rammed into her at high speed. Arekar died on the spot.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections, and Das was detained for questioning. It will be probed whether it was a mechanical defect in the car or human negligence that caused the accident, he added.

Tarapur Police and DYSP Vikas Naik reached the spot and initiated a detailed investigation. A case has been registered against the accused.

More details are awaited in this regard.