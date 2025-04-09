Mahavir Jayanti 2025: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes and images to share with your loved ones This year, Mahavir Jayanti will be celebrated on April 10 which is the thirteenth day in the month of Chaitra. Here are some wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes and images you can share with your loved ones for Mahavir Jayanti.

Mahavir Jayanti is one of the most important festivals in Jainism. It celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, the 24th and last Tirthankara (spiritual teacher) of the Jain religion. It is usually celebrated in March or April depending on the lunar calendar. It is believed that Lord Mahavir was born on the thirteenth day of the bright half of the moon in the month of Chaitra.

Mahavir Jayanti Wishes

Wishing you peace, prosperity and inner strength on Mahavir Jayanti.

May Lord Mahavir bless you with truth, non-violence and eternal happiness.

Let’s walk on the path of Ahimsa and truth. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

Celebrate this day by embracing compassion and peace. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

May you find spiritual strength and serenity in Mahavir’s teachings.

On this holy day, may you be inspired to live with kindness and self-discipline.

Happy Mahavir Jayanti! Let’s celebrate the spirit of non-violence and harmony.

May the teachings of Lord Mahavir guide you always. Jai Mahavir!

Wishing you a life full of love, compassion, and forgiveness. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

May the blessings of Lord Mahavir illuminate your path. Jai Jinendra!

Follow the path of dharma and truth. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

Let us spread love and peace, not hate. Wishing you a blessed Mahavir Jayanti!

May this Mahavir Jayanti bring light and joy into your life.

Stay humble, be kind, and live with purity. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

Bowing to Lord Mahavir’s teachings today and always. Have a divine Mahavir Jayanti!

(Image Source : FILE (AI GENERATED))Mahavir Jayanti 2025 Wishes

Mahavir Jayanti WhatsApp Messages

Celebrate Mahavir Jayanti by walking the path of truth and non-violence. Jai Jinendra!

Mahavir taught us to conquer ourselves. May his teachings inspire us today and forever!

No weapon can match the power of peace. Let’s follow Mahavir’s way. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

This Mahavir Jayanti, let’s choose compassion over cruelty and peace over power.

Wishing you a soul-enriching Mahavir Jayanti! Embrace kindness and simplicity.

Be fearless, be kind, be truthful — follow the path of Mahavir. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

True greatness lies in non-violence. Let’s live by Mahavir’s words.

Let’s keep our thoughts pure, words gentle, and actions noble. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

Celebrate Mahavir Jayanti with love, compassion, and inner peace!

Forgive others and free yourself. That's Mahavir's way. Jai Mahavir!

Live and let live — simple yet powerful. Let’s honour Mahavir’s words.

Let’s be kinder than necessary and more peaceful than expected. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

Mahavir's message isn’t just ancient wisdom — it’s today’s truth. Follow it.

On Mahavir Jayanti, may you find inspiration to rise above ego and embrace love.

Remember, the real victory is over self. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

Be mindful, be peaceful, be just. Let’s live like Mahavir. Jai Jinendra!

May this sacred day fill your life with harmony and hope.

Celebrate Mahavir Jayanti by being a little more compassionate today!

Peace doesn’t come from outside; it comes from within. Mahavir showed us how.

Live like Mahavir. Pure, strong, kind. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

(Image Source : FILE (AI GENERATED))Mahavir Jayanti 2025 messages

Quotes by and about Lord Mahavir

"Non-violence is the highest religion."

"Live and allow others to live; hurt no one; life is dear to all living beings."

"Silence and self-control is non-violence."

"One who cultivates an attitude of equality towards all living beings, mobile and immobile, can attain equanimity."

"All souls are alike. None is superior or inferior."

