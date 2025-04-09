Delhi to host 'Ayodhya Parv' from April 11-13, Lord Ram themed artworks to be showcased Ayodhya Parv in Delhi is being organised by Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) and Shri Ayodhya Nyas. The three-days festival will include several events and performances.

Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) and Shri Ayodhya Nyas are conducting a three-day festival- Ayodhya Parv. Scheduled to be held from April 11-13 at the IGNCA campus, the festival will showcase miniature paintings based on the 'Valmiki Ramayana' and a symposium on temple management in the Indian society.

The Ministry of Culture in statement said the festival is a unique endeavour that brings Indian art, spirituality and timeless values into renewed public focus in the heart of the capital. "This three-day cultural celebration will serve as a confluence of devotion, classical traditions, and dialogue, bringing together saints, cultural thinkers, policymakers, scholars and artists from across the country," it said. The festival evokes the cultural spirit nurtured through the Ramayana and the enduring voice of Tulsidas, the ministry said in a statement.

Ayodhya Parv to begin on April 11

IGNCA will commence the 'Ayodhya Parv' with inauguration of an exhibition of artworks by painter Vasudev Kamath, based on 'Maryada Purushottam'. Alongside this, two special exhibitions will be on view -- 'Sundarakanda', a collection of Pahari miniature paintings based on the 'Valmiki Ramayana', and 'Badi Hai Ayodhya', a pictorial representation of the pilgrimage tradition of the Chaurasi Kos Parikrama (84 kos circuit) around Ayodhya.

Following the exhibition, a special discussion session will take place featuring Mahant Kamal Nayan Das of Maniramdas Chhawani, Geeta Manishi Mahamandaleshwar Pujya Gyananand Ji Maharaj, Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, IGNCA chairman Ram Bahadur Rai, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai and artist Vasudev Kamath, the statement by Ministry of Culture said.

The evening will conclude with cultural performances, including 'mridang vadan' (percussion performance) and devotional singing.

Second day

On the second day, a symposium on 'Temple Management in Indian Society' will be held in which the leading seers of Ayodhya will engage in dialogue with administrative and cultural experts. Another symposium will focus on the 'Contribution of Goswami Tulsidas in the Innovation of Indian Culture', with scholars from across India presenting their insights.

Conclusion

On the final day of the festival, April 13, a symposium titled 'Shri Ram in the Essays of Kuber Nath Rai' will feature prominent Hindi scholars. The concluding ceremony will witness the presence of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust treasurer Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, the IGNCA chairman and artist Sunil Vishwakarma, it added.

