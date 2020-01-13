Image Source : INSTAGRAM Neha Kakkar getting married to Aditya Narayan on February 14?

Neha Kakkar, Bollywood's well-known singer who has lent her voice to popular songs such as London Thumkada, Ladki Beautiful Kar Gaya Chool, Kala Chashma, is all set to marry singer Aditya Narayan on February 14, 2020. But, there is a twist! Before you come to any conclusion and start congratulating the singers, here's how the wedding news of Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan are spreading like wildfire.

Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar are a part of Indian Idol 11. While Neha is one of the judges of the reality singing show, Aditya is the host. Aditya Narayan is constantly seen teasing Neha Kakkar asking her to marry in the show. In one of the Indian Idol 11 promos, Aditya's father and singer Udit Narayan arrived on the show and 'announced' his son's marriage with Neha. He also brings Shagun and is accompanied by his wife. Neha is shocked by all this and to top it all, Neha's parents also come on the set of the show saying that they will accept Aditya Narayan as their son-in-law.

After this, Udit Narayan and Neha's father hug each other 'confirming' the marriage. Aditya announces that he is getting married to Neha on February 14. Watch the fun video here:

Neha Kakkar was earlier in a relationship with actor Himansh Kohli. They met on the sets of the film Yaariyan which was Himansh’s Bollywood debut film.