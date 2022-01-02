UK Queen breaks tradition, gives James Bond actor Daniel Craig British honor reserved for real-life spies

Sunday, January 02, 2022
     
The Queen of England has honored James Bond actor Daniel Craig with the same title as 007 himself. He has been made a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George (CMG), for his contribution to film, including portraying Bond five times. The same honour has been bestowed upon author Ian Fleming's 007 fictional characters in his books.

Agencies Reported by: Agencies
New Delhi Published on: January 02, 2022 21:08 IST
Hollywood actor Daniel Craig, who is known for playing the British spy James Bond in films, has recently received the same title as his fictional counterpart in the UK's annual New Year Honours List. According to Deadline, Craig has been made a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George (CMG), for his contribution to film, including portraying Bond five times. 

The same honour has been bestowed upon author Ian Fleming's 007 fictional characters in his books. Along with him Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson, the producer/caretakers of the James Bond movie franchise were also among the entertainment and media figures recognized on Friday.

Broccoli and Wilson received the honour of Commanders of the Order of the British Empire. Other British arts and media figures named included Oscar winner Vanessa Redgrave and 'Absolutely Fabulous' star Joanna Lumley, and film directors Paul Greengrass, John Boorman, Andrew Haigh and indie Trinidad-born indie filmmaker Horace Shango Ove. Lumley and Redgrave received high honours, each named Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire, while Boorman and Ove were named Knights Bachelor. Other honours in the entertainment field included Lisa Burger, the executive director and joint chief executive of the National Theatre, and EastEnders actor Nitin Ganatra. 

As per Deadline, the annual compendium of honours bestowed by the Queen also included achievements in the fields of government, education, politics, sports, community service, the arts and most importantly the health industry.

(ANI)

