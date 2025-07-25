Travis Kelce’s first couple post with Taylor Swift on Instagram has fans swooning Travis Kelce just posted his first photos with Taylor Swift—and the Internet’s losing it over their love, laughter, and those matching 'Captain & First Mate' hats.

NFL star Travis Kelce officially announced his relationship with Taylor Swift on Instagram. He gave fans a close-up look at their time together by sharing adorable and romantic photos.

The public discovers Travis and Taylor's love for the first time. NFL player Travis Kelce shared some private photos of himself with Taylor Swift on Instagram during their vacation and time off together. The photos captured their lovely and enjoyable moments.

'Captain & First Mate': Matching hats, laughs, and love

Taylor and Travis are seen wearing matching caps in the picture. Taylor’s reads First Mate, and Travis’s says Captain. They can be seen laughing together, enjoying warm dinners, and taking pleasure in a boat ride. In one of the cutest pictures, Travis uses a black-and-white photo of them as his phone lock screen.

Dinner dates and fun getaways

These pictures were taken in Montana while on a snowy ice skating trip and spending time with their close friends, Este Haim and Erin Andrews. These photos capture their comfortable and enjoyable side, away from the limelight. For the first time from Travis's perspective, in 2024, Taylor Swift had previously posted photos of herself with Travis on Instagram; however, Travis had never before posted pictures of their relationship online. Seeing them together in this way made fans very happy and emotional.

A first for Travis, and a big moment for Swifties

Taylor had previously shared photos of herself with Travis. However, fans are adoring the fact that Travis is sharing pictures of Taylor for the first time, which shows their genuine happiness and enjoyment of one another's company.

The Internet reacts with heart emojis and happy tears

Big love from fans, heart-shaped emojis, and heartfelt messages were posted in the comments by fans and celebrities. Everyone can't stop adoring them, and many noticed how strong and natural their bond appears to be.

