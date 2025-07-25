The Fantastic Four First Steps review: A family saga with superhero soul This isn’t your typical Marvel rollercoaster. Fantastic Four: First Steps is subtle, nostalgic, and surprisingly human. Here’s our full review of what works.

Movie Name: The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Critics Rating: 2.5/5

Release Date: July 25, 2025

Director: Matt Shakman

Genre: Superhero Adventure

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is a fine attempt by Marvel in reviving the universe that saw a massive dip post-Endgame. The retrofuturistic superhero film has a lot of potential, but it does not take you to the edge of your seat. However, it's a comfortable watch that does not aim to be anything else. While the movie will remind you a lot of the old Fantastic Four superheroes, it does not make you miss them, as the current cast seems no less than appropriate in their characters and their arc. The Fantastic Four: First Steps basically shows you a calmer family story that isn't at all interested in advancing the MCU; it just shows the power of a mother's love and leaves you to it.

Plot recap: How the Fantastic Four got their powers

In a few initial minutes, the makers of Fantastic Four First Steps cover several facts that how their four space scientists gained superhuman abilities from cosmic ray exposure on a space flight. They later turn into the protectors of Earth, and from building fire to alien intervention, the four stand up to anything and everything. Now this is where the film begins when Reed (Pedro Pascal) and Sue (Vanessa Kirby) come to know that they are expecting a child after almost giving up on it. With two superheroes expecting a child who could or not possess abilities that they are not prepared for is what makes Reed lose some of his sleep. While we see Ben (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and Johnny (Joseph Quinn) turn into ever-ready uncles, a sudden arrival of the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner) just ruins the party when she gives a clear warning to say the last goodbyes as Galactus (Ralph Ineson) is coming to devour Earth. And here's where it all turns interesting as we see the Fantastic Four standing up to a planet eater, while there's a baby on its way.

Writing, direction and the emotional weight of parenthood

Director Matt Shakman has done a fine job of making a film with superheroes who were celebrated decades ago. While Sue, Reed, Ben and Johnny are no new names to us, the return of these characters is not abrupt, over the top or extremely outlandish. The process is subtle, non-demanding and in perfect scale. Hence, that's why you don't question anything in the film. Well, you won't even hoot or cry, like we did in Endgame and Infinity War, as we have seen this, and after a point, things can seem predictable. But with that predictability, the writers have done a quality job in making it look interesting. As an audience, you would want to know how the superheroes will fight, what their next move is, and end the end, gives you a bang on a post-credit scene, making an impressive anticipation for Marvel's next phase.

The film has several moments that do satisfy our hunger for such films, but note, there is no superhero action. There are some kicks here and there, but no united serious fight with a demigod's army. Marvel has always had a good range of action choreography when it comes to superhero action sequences. The Fantastic Four: First Steps, on the other hand, has all four individuals flexing their abilities and superpowers in different frames. That collective effort that we love the MCU for is missing. But that has been complemented by Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm to a large extent. Be it the delivery in space or the 'get the hell away from my child' sequence, she just owns the screen.

The movie also has some really good VFX-inspired moments, but it's the background score in these scenes that them it more effective.

Vanessa Kirby steals the show as Sue Storm

Vanessa Kirby is the hero of the film. It won't be wrong to say that she not only saves the globe single-handedly until a certain point, but also looks like a great mother and partner when required. She has humour, power and an amazing voice, which makes Sue look like a Storm. Pedro, on the other hand, as Reed is heartwarming. It's good to see him bringing out the dilemma of a superhero who's also a father and husband, but at the same time, he's a scientist who does not know everything. Joseph Quinn as Johnny is so good, but it's hard not to miss Chris Evans. However, his connection with the Silver Surfers does look great despite the reality. Makers have done a great job with Ebon Moss-Bachrach aka Ben's makeover, the stone cracking sounds and the beard was a good catch.

Final verdict: Is Fantastic Four: First Steps worth watching?

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is a fine one-time watch superhero film that does not disappoint you because it didn't aim to turn out anything else than what it is. There are some cool superhero flexes and lots of family drama and bonds. Moreover, it won't be wrong to say that, given the standard of superhero films in 2025, The Fantastic Four: First Steps could be the best of this year, despite its flaws. MCU has taken a good step with this one, as some really big and grand films are in production.

Post-credit scene breakdown: What’s coming next for Marvel?

Giving vintage as well as new vibes, the film deserves to be watched in theatres and remember! Don't leave without watching the post-credit scenes to witness the man who started it all.

Fantastic Four: First Steps is out now in theatres in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and English.

