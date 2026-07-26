Ryan Reynolds steals the spotlight with surprise Deadpool appearance at Comic-Con; crowd erupts in cheers

New Delhi:

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds gave Marvel fans a big surprise when he walked onto the Hall H stage at San Diego Comic-Con dressed as Deadpool on Saturday. The crowd erupted in cheers as he made his unexpected entry during Marvel Studios' presentation on its upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) projects.

Reynolds appeared during the presentation for Avengers: Doomsday, the upcoming film that will bring X-Men characters into the MCU for the first time. Several videos and pictures showcasing Reynolds' appearance have gone viral on social media.

Ryan Reynolds joins Avengers: Doomsday presentation at Comic-Con

Marvel Studios' Hall H panel featured several major announcements, new cast reveals and exclusive footage. In the middle of the presentation, Robert Downey Jr. pointed towards someone in the crowd and asked, "Who is this guy with the sword and stuff?" The camera then panned to Ryan Reynolds, who surprised fans by walking onto the stage in a brand-new grey Deadpool suit.

Staying in character, he jokingly said that his name was Ricky and that he was "cosplaying hard". He then asked a question to Paul Rudd, who plays Ant-Man, and referenced one of the funniest unresolved moments from Deadpool & Wolverine.

It must be noted that Marvel has not confirmed Reynolds' involvement in the highly anticipated film Avengers: Doomsday; the actor jokingly asked his fellow cast members whether filming was about to begin. Robert Downey Jr replied, "It's in the can, bro. Look around you," gesturing to the packed Hall H audience.

Marvel announces new standalone film Ghost Rider

During the San Diego Comic-Con event, Marvel Studios also announced a new standalone Ghost Rider film. Directed by Shawn Levy, the movie will star Ryan Gosling as Ghost Rider and is slated to hit theatres in 2028. Take a look below:

For the unversed, Ryan Reynolds last appeared as Deadpool in the 2024 film Deadpool & Wolverine. He first played the iconic anti-hero in the 2016 film Deadpool and later reprised the role in its sequel, Deadpool 2.

Marvel introduces Avengers: Doomsday at Comic-Con

At the San Diego Comic-Con event, the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, introduced the Avengers: Doomsday panel alongside directors Joe and Anthony Russo. The panel featured a star-studded cast including Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal, Simu Liu, James Marsden, David Harbour, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Rebecca Romijn, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, and Hannah John-Kamen. Moreover, Hayley Atwell will return as Peggy Carter.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in theatres on December 18, 2026, in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

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Ryan Gosling enters the Marvel universe as Ghost Rider, announcement draws huge cheers at Comic Con 2026