Vessel with four Indians aboard struck at Odesa port in Ukraine, Indian Embassy issues statement

New Delhi:

A vessel carrying four Indian nationals was struck at the Odesa port in Ukraine, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv confirmed in a statement on Sunday. Two nationals were confirmed to be safe, while the status of the other two is yet to be known, it added. Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs also issued an advisory for the Indian nationals seeking employment in the Black Sea region amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The vessel, MV AGN Ragnar, is learnt to have been hit at the Port of Odesa, one of Ukraine's key Black Sea ports that has frequently come under attack since the war between Russia and Ukraine started in 2022. The Indian Embassy in Ukraine spoke on the vessel incident.

"Embassy of India in Ukraine is closely monitoring the situation following the incident involving MV AGN Ragnar, which was struck at the Port of Odesa on July 25," it said. "As per the latest information, two have been confirmed safe, and information is awaited regarding the other two nationals," it said.

Search and rescue operations underway

The Embassy added that the security operations are currently underway as efforts are on to ascertain the status of the two Indian nationals. "Search and rescue operations are currently underway. The Embassy is in constant touch with the concerned authorities," it added.

The source of the strike is not yet known. Odesa, Ukraine's largest port on the Black Sea, has been a recurring target since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The attacks have periodically disrupted merchant shipping in the Black Sea, despite ongoing efforts to maintain maritime trade routes.

Recently, India lodged a formal complaint with Russia over the killing of four Indian seafarers on a merchant vessel flagged to Guinea-Bissau that was struck off Ukraine's coast.

External Affairs Ministry issues advisory

Meanwhile, the External Affairs Ministry cautioned Indian nationals seeking employment in and around the Black Sea region. "The security situation in and around the Black Sea and adjoining maritime areas remains highly volatile due to the ongoing conflict. Commercial vessels operating in or transiting these waters are facing significant security risks, including missile and drone attacks," it wrote.

"Indian nationals intending to undertake employment on commercial vessels operating in or transiting the conflict-affected region are advised to carefully assess the prevailing security risks before accepting such assignments."

The Ministry advised that nationals seeking employment should "obtain comprehensive information from employers/ recruitment agencies and ship operators regarding the vessel's intended route, ports of call, security arrangements, insurance coverage, and emergency response procedures. Ensure that the terms of employment comply with applicable international maritime standards and provide adequate provisions for medical care, evacuation, repatriation, and compensation in the event of an emergency.

ii.) Keep family members informed of your itinerary and maintain regular contact.

iii.) Regularly monitor and comply with advisories issued by the Directorate General of Maritime Administration, and other relevant Government of India authorities, as well as safety instructions issued by vessel operators and the competent maritime authorities. In particular, Indian nationals are advised to refer to the recent Security Advisory issued by the Directorate General of Maritime Administration, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, on 23 July 2026."

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