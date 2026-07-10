Tom Holland waves at paparazzi as he arrives for The Odyssey premiere, Christopher Nolan in Mumbai

New Delhi:

Christopher Nolan has arrived in Mumbai for the premiere of his upcoming film The Odyssey. The event marks a milestone as it will be the first time one of Nolan's films receives an official premiere in the country. Lead actor Tom Holland and producer Emma Thomas join the filmmaker. Matt Damon is also expected to join the cast and crew in India.

The India premiere will take place at PVR Icon IMAX at Phoenix Palladium in Mumbai. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on July 17.

Christopher Nolan and Tom Holland in India for The Odyssey premiere

Joining Nolan on the red carpet is Tom Holland, along with Academy Award-winning producer Emma Thomas. Mumbai has been chosen as one of the official stops on the film's global premiere tour, alongside London, Paris and New York, making it one of the biggest Hollywood events ever hosted in India.

Tom Holland, after arriving in India, waved at paps before heading inside. While paps couldn't see Nolan, his car, and his team were spotted along with him. Take a look:

The Odyssey: Trailer

In April, at CinemaCon, Christopher Nolan unveiled footage from The Odyssey, showcasing the iconic Trojan horse attack. The preview received loud applause from the audience. Speaking about the experience of making the film at the event, Nolan said, “This has been an absolute nightmare to film — but in all the right ways. We had an amazing time. [Matt Damon] was there on the boats, up the mountains, in the caves, in the beating sunshine, sideways rain, wind. You’ll be pleased to know how difficult it was. It was meant to be; that’s the nature of this story.”

The filmmaker also spoke about the movie's technical achievement, as The Odyssey is the first feature film to be shot entirely on IMAX 70mm cameras. Reflecting on his long-held ambition, Nolan said, “As a boy, all I wanted to do was tell large-scale [stories] using that technology, putting the audience into the world and I spent many, many years trying to bring that to fruition, starting with The Dark Knight, back when I was in my 30s. We shot the action sequences [in Imax], but we were never able to shoot the entire film. My crew did an incredible job figuring out how to do this for the first time.”

The Odyssey: Cast

The Odyssey has already made history as the first feature film to be shot entirely with IMAX cameras, using newly developed IMAX film technology. Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, the film reimagines Homer's legendary tale of Odysseus and his decade-long journey home after the fall of Troy.

The ensemble cast features Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya and Charlize Theron. The film has been produced by Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan under their banner, Syncopy.

Meanwhile, bookings for The Odyssey in IMAX are already open at cinemas across India, adding to the excitement ahead of the film's release.

Also read: Why Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day isn't getting an IMAX release and what replaces it