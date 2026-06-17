Confirmed! Tom Holland and Zendaya are officially married; here's what the Spider-Man actor said

New Delhi:

Tom Holland has finally confirmed the news of his marriage to his longtime girlfriend, Zendaya. The Spider-Man actor confirmed this development about his personal life while talking about his upcoming two films, The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Confirmed: Tom Holland and Zendaya are married

The confirmation comes months after both Tom Holland, 30, and Zendaya, 29, were rumoured to have a low-key wedding in 2025. Buzz around their wedding gained momentum after Zendaya was seen wearing an engagement ring at the Golden Globes in early 2025. Later, celebrity stylist Law Roach suggested during a red carpet interview that the couple had secretly tied the knot and that people had “missed it.”

Soon after, a series of AI-generated images of the couple's alleged wedding surfaced online. While the two blatantly denied the reality of the images, they did not explicitly comment on the status of their relationship. Additionally, the rumours were fueled by Zendaya’s non-denial of the two co-stars' marriage on Jimmy Kimmel’s show in March 2026.

Talking about the wedding in an interview with Esquire, Holland shared that his grandmother was briefly offended when she wasn’t invited after AI-generated wedding photos of the couple surfaced on social media. After a follow-up question about whether he had to issue clarifications to other members of his family, the actor took a long pause and then replied, “No, because they were all there” - effectively confirming their marriage.

He, then, immediately refused any follow-up questions on the matter and said, “That’s all you’ll get on that.”

What did Tom Holland say about Zendaya’s role in his life?

While keeping all details of the wedding ceremony private, the Avengers: Endgame actor elaborated on his relationship with Zendaya, particularly as actors in the film industry. He discussed how their relationship is a source of stability amidst the pressures of fame. “Our business can present very stressful situations, and it’s really nice to have a bedrock of a relationship that will stand the test of time,” he told the same portal.

He also discussed the role she plays in his life as his best friend. “I found my person. She’s my best friend, and I’m the happiest I have ever been when I’m with her, but I have also never felt so supported and safe, ever,” he added.

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s relationship timeline

For the unversed, the two first met in 2016 during their casting for Spiderman: Homecoming. After which, they confirmed their relationship in 2021 through an Instagram post. As their relationship blossomed, they reportedly got engaged in 2024.

On the work front, Tom Holland and Zendaya will be next seen together in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which will hit the screens on July 17. Next, they have Spider-Man: Brand New Day lined-up, which is slated to release on July 30, 2026, in India, and worldwide on July 31, 2026.

Written by Avnie Saraf. Avnie Saraf is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.

Also read: Why Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day isn't getting an IMAX release and what replaces it