Why Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day isn't getting an IMAX release and what replaces it

New Delhi:

Marvel fans in India will have to settle for a different premium viewing experience when Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives in theatres next month. It has now been confirmed that the Tom Holland and Zendaya-starrer will not get an IMAX release in the country.

What did Spider-Man: Brand New Day makers say about the film's IMAX release?

The decision comes because reportedly, Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which hits theatres just two weeks earlier, has secured an exclusive IMAX run. The epic, shot entirely using IMAX cameras, is expected to occupy IMAX screens across several territories, including India.

Confirming the development, Sony Pictures wrote, "No IMAX release for Spider-Man: Brand New Day in India, but the film will be available in premium large-format (PLF) screens for an epic big-screen experience."

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONY PICTURES)Spider-Man: Brand New Day won't release on IMAX

However, fans were disappointed. They wrote, "That's not fair man", "It is extremely disappointing that there is not even a few imax screenings for spiderman! I had soo many plans of travelling to different states to go see this in a bigger imax…..hopefully the movie is full screen in other PLF’s", "@sonypicturesin so sad to know that there is a real amount of potential customers in India for spider man films still no IMAX screening".

Why is Spider-Man: Brand New Day skipping IMAX release?

As per the announcement shared on X, The Odyssey will screen exclusively in IMAX theatres from July 17 to August 14, 2026. Since Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to release on July 31, the overlap means it will miss out on an IMAX release in India.

Interestingly, Tom Holland and Zendaya, who headline Spider-Man: Brand New Day, are also part of Nolan's The Odyssey, making the clash even more unusual.

The news has left many Marvel fans disappointed, who were hoping to watch the superhero adventure in IMAX. At the same time, anticipation for The Odyssey remains high. Reports suggest that the advance bookings for Christopher Nolan's film in its IMAX 70mm screenings were sold out within hours because of overwhelming demand.

Meanwhile, the IMAX release calendar for 2026 is already packed with major Hollywood titles. It began with Mercy on January 23, followed by The Bride! and Project Hail Mary in March, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and Michael in April, and a busy summer slate featuring Mortal Kombat II, The Mandalorian and Grogu, Toy Story 5, Supergirl, Minions 3, Moana, and finally The Odyssey on July 17. Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: Part 1 is also slated for an IMAX experience.

Also read: Christopher Nolan is coming to India: Matt Damon, Tom Holland to join The Odyssey Mumbai premiere